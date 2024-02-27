Danica Patrick Net Worth

Danica Sue Patrick is a former American. She was born on 25, 1982. She remains the only woman to win in the Indy Japan 300. She achieved the feat in 2008. This achievement makes her the most successful woman in the history of American open-wheel car racing.

Patrick was raised in Roscoe, Illinois. She started go-karting at Sugar River Raceway in Brodhead, Wisconsin and had a brake failure in her first race, which caused her to crash into a concrete wall.

Patrick competed in karting competitions throughout most of the Midwest, winning ten regional titles as well as the World Karting Association Grand National Championship. She started the Driver Development program at the Lyn St. James Foundation in 1996. Midway through her junior year, Patrick left high school to pursue a career in racing in England, with her parents' approval.

What is Danica Patrick's Net Worth?

Danica Patrick’s net worth is around $80 million. The former race driver is also a model and spokesperson. It’s believed that endorsements have contributed the most to her large net worth.

Danica Patrick's Salary and Career Earnings

Danica made over $10 million in salary, win bonuses, and endorsements at the height of her career.

ALSO READ: ‘Worst Call of the Season’: Monty Williams Tears Refs Apart in Post Match Interview After Pistons Lose to Knicks

Advertisement

Danica Patrick's Brand Endorsements

Perhaps her brand endorsements have made her more well-known than her racing career. She was an ambassador for Tissot, Nationwide Insurance, Coca-Cola, and Chevrolet. However, she gained the most popularity from her long-term collaboration with GoDaddy.

Danica Patrick's Career and Struggles

Patrick was a risk-taker in her life from the very beginning. She shifted to England and stayed in Milton Keynes to advance her career in racing. It wasn’t easy for her as she faced a lot of criticism. However, Jackie Stewart, the three-time world champion of Formula One, offered her moral support and Ford Motor Company took care of her financially.

Patrick raced Formula Ford and Formula Vauxhall for three years in the UK. In the 1999 Formula Vauxhall Championship, she finished ninth. She was named the most ambitious road course competitor in 2000 and received the Gorsline Scholarship Award after placing second at the Formula Ford Festival at Brands Hatch. When her funding ran out in 2001, she went back to the United States.

IndyCar Series Career

In 2002, she joined Rahal-Letterman Racing, which is jointly owned by talk show host David Letterman and former driver Bobby Rahal. She went on to win the Rookie of the Year award in the 2005 Indianapolis 500 and the 2005 IndyCar Series. She made progress with Rahal Letterman Racing over the next two years, and in 2007 she achieved success with Andretti Green Racing.

Patrick achieved success in 2008 when she finished the season in third place at the Indianapolis 500, the best finish by a woman in the race, and sixth overall in the drivers' standings. Although her overall stance deteriorated in 2010, she managed two oval track second-place finishes before quitting IndyCar after the 2011 season to concentrate on stock car racing.

Stock Car Career

In 2010, Patrick started competing in the NASCAR Nationwide Series, which is currently called the Xfinity Series. Her best performance was in 2011 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where she finished in fourth place.

When she participated in the NASCAR Nationwide Series in 2012, she became the second female pole winner in history. She finished as high as she had ever finished in the 2012 season standings, tenth place. Patrick ran a limited Nationwide Series schedule for Turner Motorsports and the #10 GoDaddy.com Chevrolet SS for Stewart-Haas Racing in the Sprint Cup Series in 2013.

Advertisement

In 2013, she recorded the fastest qualifying lap since 1990 in the Daytona 500, finishing eighth and becoming the first female driver in NASCAR history to win a pole in the Sprint Cup Series. Danica halted her full-time racing after the 2017 season, but she continued to compete in the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500 in 2018 before formally announcing her retirement.

Crashes involving Patrick

Patrick's brakes failed during her very first race, causing her to smash into some barriers at 25 mph. However, she can count her lucky stars as the collision was not catastrophic as she escaped with no injuries and no driving-related trauma. She tried to get better at racing, and she quickly saw significant progress. Her eye-to-foot coordination significantly improved, enabling her to set multiple track records at Sugar River Raceway and Michiana Raceway Park.

Patrick was added to Rahal Letterman Racing's IndyCar Series roster for the 2005 season after Rahal recognized her potential. She made her debut at the Homestead-Miami Speedway's season-opening race. She had a minor concussion from the crash she had during the race, which sent her to the hospital. Fortunately, it's not one of those most catastrophic racecar incidents. She continued to strive for professional success despite this.

Danica Patrick's Legacy and Public Image

Patrick is a well-known racing driver throughout the world who is frequently addressed by her first name. When she entered the IndyCar scene in 2005, her gender and her modeling quickly made her a pop culture icon. She has appeared on the covers of FHM, Sports Illustrated, and ESPN magazines. In 2008, Bloomberg Businessweek listed her as the 50th most influential person in the sports industry.

In the same year, she was chosen as the top female athlete by Harris Poll. She was listed four times on Forbes' list of the 100 highest-paid celebrities between 2007 and 2013. Her fan base chose her as the Most Popular Driver in the IndyCar Series from 2005 to 2010 and as the Most Popular Driver in the NASCAR Nationwide Series in 2012. She was chosen as the Favorite Female Athlete in the Kids' Choice Awards in 2008, 2012, and 2013, and she also won the Legend Award at the 2018 Kids' Choice Sports.

Danica Patrick's TV Shows and Movies

Television:

Advertisement

Year Title Role 2008 American Chopper Herself 2010 CSI:NY Liza Gray 2010 The Simpsons Herself (Voice) 2013 Chopped Herself (Contestant) 2016 Blazed and the Monster Machines Rally (Voice) 2017-19 Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures Danni Sue (Voice) 2017 American Ninja Warrior Herself (Guest) 2019 Project Runway All Stars Herself (Guest Judge) 2020 Beat Bobby Flay Herself (Guest Judge) 2021 Running Wild With Bear Grylls Herself

Music Videos:

Year Title Artist 2006 Show Me What You Got Jay-Z 2012 Fastest Girl In Town Miranda Lambert 2013 Girl Ridin' Shotgun Joe Diffie and D Thrash of Jawga Boyz 2013 Drivin' Around Song Colt Ford featuring Jason Aldean 2018 Girls Like You Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

Video Games:

Advertisement

Year Title Role 2012 Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed Herself (Voice)

ALSO READ: Tragic Reason Why Michael Jordan Missed Chris Chelios’ Jersey Retirement Ceremony Revealed