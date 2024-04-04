Denver Nuggets Injury Report: Will Nikola Jokic Play Against Clippers Tonight? Deets Inside

On Thursday, April 4, the NBA season of 2023-24 moves ahead with a packed schedule of five games. This includes a face-off in the Western Conference at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

So far, the teams have clashed thrice this season. While the Nuggets have claimed victory in the first two encounters, the most recent one favored Los Angeles.

The Nuggets will be missing Jamal Murray, Zeke Nnaji, and Vlaltko Cancar, while the Clippers will play without Joshua Primo and possibly Kawhi Leonard.

The Nuggets emerged victorious against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday with a score of 110-105.

This win, their 17th in the last 21 games, propelled Denver to the peak of the Western Conference. This match is a solitary away game for the Nuggets, who have a record of 22-15 on the road.

ALSO READ: Golden State Warriors Injury Report: Will Stephen Curry Play Against Rockets Tonight? Deets Inside

Will Nikola Jokic Play Against the Clippers Tonight? Deets Inside

Suffering from hip and wrist injuries, Nikola Jokic is questionable to play against the Clippers. Even with his injuries, on Tuesday, Jokic demonstrated his tenacity with an excellent game against the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama, matching his season's high score with 42 points.

Advertisement

Despite the obvious ailments, Jokic's play did not seem impaired. An official update about his participation in Thursday's game is expected to be released close to the tip-off, providing fans with a clearer picture of his availability.

Denver held a marginal lead of one by half-time but managed to secure a victory with a five-point lead by the end.

The Nuggets restricted the Spurs to a shooting average of only 40.0% while they managed to hit 43.9% of their attempted shots. This included 11 out of 34 three-point attempts and 13 out of 16 free throws.

ALSO READ: Does Michael Porter Jr Have a Podcast with Lana Rhoades? Exploring Truth Behind Viral Video

Clippers' Three-Game Winning Streak Ends in Defeat to Kings

On Tuesday, the Sacramento Kings defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, ending their three-game winning streak with a 109-95 scoreline.

The Clippers, with a 22-13 home record, presently hold the fourth position in the Western Conference, having a 5-5 record in their recent ten matches.

The Kings had a seven-point advantage during halftime and further increased their lead after the break, scoring 35 points to the Clippers' 19 in the third quarter. Although the Clippers scored 40.8% of their shots, they attempted 16 fewer shots than the Kings. From the free-throw line, they scored 22 out of 27.

Injury Report

Denver Nuggets

Questionable

Nikola Jokic (hip, wrist)

Aaron Gordon (foot)

Jamal Murray (knee)

Out

Zeke Nnaji (adductor)

Vlatko Cancar (knee)

LA Clippers

Out

Josh Primo (ankle)

Kawhi Leonard (knee)

Prediction for Nuggets vs Clippers

Nuggets 135-125 Clippers

ALSO READ: When Did Michael Jordan Retire? Exploring NBA Legend's Unretirement Rumors For The SECOND TIME