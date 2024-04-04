Golden State Warriors Injury Report: Will Stephen Curry Play Against Rockets Tonight? Deets Inside

On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors will attempt to further their lead over the Houston Rockets. The Warriors are currently three games ahead of the Rockets, with both teams having just seven games left.

The highly anticipated Western Conference match is set to kick off at 8:00 PM EST.

A few weeks ago, it seemed as though the Warriors were about to fall out of Western Conference playoff contention.

But, as the saying goes, the spirit of a champion can be unpredictable. The Warriors managed to win five consecutive games, giving them a three-game advantage for the final playoff spot.

On Tuesday night, they managed to pull off a 104-100 victory over Dallas, despite Luka Doncic's stellar performance.

Andrew Wiggins contributed 23 points and held his own while guarding the NBA's top scorer, Doncic, for a significant portion of the game.

Will Stephen Curry Play Against the Rockets Tonight?

Stephen Curry is ready to face off against the Rockets. Throughout his career, Curry has averaged 24.7 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.7 rebounds in his 41 games against the Rockets.

With a victory tonight, the Warriors could provide enough wiggle room to rest some of their senior players as they gear up for the NBA playoffs' play-in round.

Playoff Hopes Dwindling: Rockets Face Must-Win Against Warriors

The Houston Rockets' bid for a playoff position hangs by a thread as they prepare to host the Golden State Warriors this Thursday evening.

The Rockets are currently trailing behind the Warriors by three games, with only seven remaining in the regular season.

Following a 113-106 defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, the Rockets' record stands at 38-37 for the season.

This marks the second consecutive loss for the Rockets, despite their impressive 11-game winning streak which had previously thrust them back into the playoff competition. Rockets' Jalen Green outstandingly led the team with a 26-point contribution, while VanVleet also added a substantial 22 points.

The unfortunate two-game losing streak has presumably thrown a spanner in the works for the Rockets' commendable playoff chase as they prepare to face off against the Warriors.

Injury Report

Warriors Injuries

Questionable

Jonathan Kuminga (Knee)

Gary Payton II (Ankle)

Rockets Injuries

Out

Tari Eason (Leg)

Steven Adams (Knee)

Alperen Sengun (Ankle)

When And Where To Watch

Time: 8:00 PM EDT

When: Thursday, April 4, 2024

Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

