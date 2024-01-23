Did CM Punk take a shot at The Rock during his promo battle with Cody Rhodes on Monday Night RAW?

CM Punk is back in WWE and he’s doing what he’s best at ; doing fireworks on the mic. The former WWE Champion doesn’t mince his words, when he speaks on certain things. Be it the affairs of the WWE, his storylines or even the future of the company.

And if you think that the former WWE wrestler has forgotten things of the past, and moved on, you're wrong. Punk remembers everything from his first run in the company and is digging out his past to remind the company that he’s not over with it yet.

In the latest episode of the Monday Night RAW, Punk rattled Cody Rhodes by reminding him that things in WWE don’t always end the way wrestlers think they will. He took Rhodes for a brief rundown on the history of bookings in WWE, without mentioning a wrestler’s name, whom he referred to.

What did CM Punk say to Cody Rhodes?

In his promo with Cody Rhodes, Punk says that the bigger star who hasn’t been around for a long time and has only returned to take his spot is him, but it certainly appears that Punk is not exactly talking about himself in this promo and instead referring to The Rock’s return to WWE 10 years ago.

“And right when you are about to cross the finish line and finish your story, or wait, what’s that in the distance, it’s a much bigger superstar that hasn’t been around in a very long time, coming to take it from you, and I am talking about me,” Punk said to Rhodes.

Punk was trying to tell Rhodes that in case he thought that he is in line to head the main event at WrestleMania 40 with Roman Reigns, then that might not be the case, as The Rock has returned and a potential The Rock vs Roman Reigns match is on the cards.

The fans know that Punk is not supposed to square off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, but with Seth Rollins, and he was eventually trying to show mirror to Rhodes, by telling his own story and what happened to him nearly a decade ago.

What is CM Punk’s issue with The Rock ?

The Rock had eventually made a staggering return in 2013, made to win the WWE Championship from Punk in Royal Rumble and strode to WrestleMania 29, to face John Cena for the main event.

Punk was literally pissed with this booking, and it was the beginning of his fallout with the WWE. In an interview with Colt Cabana, Punk spoke about this whole thing, as to how he was denied a main event at WrestleMania, because of a former WWE star (The Rock), who came, took his WWE Championship, and then went back to Hollywood.

In one of his rants against the WWE, which was during Monday Night RAW episode, Punk had gone even to the extent of calling, The Rock, an ‘asslicker’. “Always was and still is,” Punk had exclaimed.

Punk had walked out of the company in 2014, after developing bitter relations with Vince McMahon and Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque. Not only this, for years Punk had kept his stand that he won’t be ever returning to the WWE at any cost.

However, as things do change with time, so did Punk’s coldness with WWE also diminished and he made a shocking return to WWE in 2023 at the Survivor Series.