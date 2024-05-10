Surbhi Chandna is basking in the glory of being a newly married woman. From date nights to rejuvenating trips with her husband Karan Sharma, Surbhi is living it up and how. The actress is a classic mix of modern thoughts and traditional values. She has been wearing her wedding chuda for more than a month now and the actress recently shared a glimpse of a traditional ritual wherein she bid adieu to the chuda in a beautiful manner.

Surbhi bids emotional adieu to her wedding chuda

According to Hindu traditions, before a would-be bride's wedding day, she wears a chuda which signifies a happy married woman. The chuda needs to be worn for a certain number of days post which the new brides can remove the same. Ishqbaaaz actress Surbhi Chandna took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of a traditional ritual called Chuda Vandhana wherein she removed her chuda.

She wrote in the caption, "My Chuda Vadhana Rasam. This Chuda became such a significant part of my life and it had its own Fan Base and it was finally time to bid adieu to my piece of heart on this beautiful occasion of Akshaya Tritiya to only preserve & Cherish it forever

Take a look at Surbhi Chandna's Chuda Vandhana ritual here:

In the video, the Naagin actress is seen getting her chuda removed as they got soaked in milk water while a small puja was conducted followed by Surbhi wearing normal bangles (Kada). Chandna seemed to frown as she was attached to her chuda. After the ritual, the chuda were wrapped in a red cloth.

Surbhi Chandna married her long-term boyfriend Karan Sharma in a grand wedding ceremony in Jaipur. The actor's close friends from Ishqbaaaz like Shrenu Parikh, Akshay Mhatre, Mansi Srivastava, and Neha Laxmi Iyer among others attended the wedding.

