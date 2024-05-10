Archana Puran Singh is a big name in the television industry, as she has graced the industry with her impeccable performances for more than 20 years. Currently, she is associated with Kapil Sharma’s new venture, The Great Indian Kapil Show. Apart from this, she is also a proud mother of her sons, Ayushmaan Sethi and Aaryamann Sethi, who have recently made their stage debut through a play. Previously, the actress shared a short clip from the play, where her sons were seen performing. However, today on May 10th, she dropped a complete section from the play featuring her sons.

What a proud moment for Archana Puran Singh

Taking to her Instagram handle, Archana Puran Singh is currently basking in the glory of a proud mother moment, as she dropped a video from a play featuring her sons on the public’s demand. Previously when she posted a highlight from the play on her social media, fans barraged her in DM, asking for the full video. Therefore, Archana uploaded the full version.

Elaborating on the same, she wrote, "Luckily, I happened to have a taping of their last performance held here in Mumbai, and so, on popular demand, here is the entirety of the play - 'The Show Must Go On'."

Adding to this, she gave the credit to her sons, for writing the soulful script and enacting it accordingly. Expressing her thoughts on it, she penned down, “They've both written it from their heart, from extremely personal experiences as auditioning actors in a highly competitive and demanding field. The video contains all the appropriate trigger warnings.”

Further, The Great Indian Kapil Show judge kept her hopes high as her sons gave their best in that play. “The courage it took both Ayushmaan and Aaryamann to deliver this impassioned and heartfelt performance in front of a live audience. P.S: this is their very first stage performance,” the actress added as she signed off.

Fans reactions

As soon as the video surfaced on Instagram, the fans started appreciating Ayushaman and Aaryamaan’s performance. One of the users wrote, “Even saying it 1000 times won't be enough! you guys were just (heart emojis).” Another one wrote, “If I were sitting among the audience I would've stood up & said ki bhai kyu lad rahe ho play start karo (Stop the fight and start the play)... it was damn natural.”

More about Archana Puran Singh

The actress has been part of many Bollywood movies, including Mohabbatein, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, De Dhana Dhan, and others. She has also been a judge of many comedy shows, including The Great Indian Kapil Show, The Kapil Sharma Show, and others.

On the personal front, she married actor Parmeet Sethi for over two decades.

