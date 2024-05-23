Did Luka Dončić Really Say Kyrie Irving Can Guard Anthony Edwards During Post-Game Interview? Exploring Viral Tweet

During the first game of the 2024 Western Conference finals on Wednesday, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving powered the Dallas Mavericks to a 108-105 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves by racking 63 points between them.

Doncic blazed through the fourth quarter, scoring 15 of his 33 points, propelling the fifth-seeded Mavericks to a thrilling comeback win on their opponent's turf. In the face of a poor team performance in 3-point shooting, Irving made up for it by scoring 24 of his total 30 points in the initial half.

The Mavericks' victory was also aided by the limited performance of Timberwolves star, Anthony Edwards, who managed only 19 points with a 6-of-19 shooting. After a promising start with 8 points in the first quarter, Edwards added only 11 more throughout the rest of the game.

Post-match, a clip began circulating on social media, allegedly featuring Luka Dončić stating that Kyrie Irving was capable of guarding Anthony Edwards. However, this clip has been discredited as a fake, AI-generated video posted on a parody account known for its humorous and often inaccurate content.

Before the game, Edwards had confidently claimed "I got Kyrie". Irving responded to this, revealing that he took Edwards' statement as a motivation for the game.

ALSO READ: ‘Makes Absolutely No Sense’: LeBron James Criticizes NBA Challenge Rule, Calls for Its Change

Injuries have undeniably hampered Luka Doncic's performance this playoff season. Nonetheless, he delivered impressively when his team needed him the most in 1. He put 33 points, pocketed six rebounds, dished out eight assists, and snatched three steals.

Advertisement

Most noteworthy was his game-changing in the fourth quarter, where he played a crucial role in multiple comebacks. When the Mavericks initially lagged five points behind early in the quarter, Doncic staged a 13-0 run wherein he scored or assisted 11 points.

Later, with the Timberwolves advancing with a four-point lead, Doncic responded by leading a 10-3 run for the Mavericks. He also clinched a decisive jump shot with 49 seconds left on the clock.

Kyrie Irving's stellar moments in the Mavericks' journey to the Western Conference finals have usually emerged later in games. Before Game 1, his six-point average in the first half of the postseason matches placed him at a modest 56th among all players.

But Irving discarded this habit in Wednesday's game. Just minutes into the game, he showed brilliant maneuvering on the paint, scored a challenging fadeaway over Karl-Anthony Towns, and maintained this momentum. By the end of the first half, Irving's 24 points placed him as the leading scorer.

Advertisement

Doncic's performance in the recent three games presents an impressive average of 31 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 9.7 assists.

This is the player who was nominated to the First Team All-NBA and finished third in MVP voting. If the Mavericks aim to emerge victorious from the series, they need Doncic to maintain this level of performance.

ALSO READ: How Music Got Free: All You Need to Know About LeBron James and Eminem's Docuseries