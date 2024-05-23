How Music Got Free: All You Need to Know About LeBron James and Eminem's Docuseries

LeBron James, the superstar of Los Angeles Lakers, and Eminem a hip-hop legend, are collaborating on a two-part documentary series. The scrutinizes the way piracy dominated the music industry in the late 1990s and early 2000s

Eminem, the Detroit legend, takes center stage in this documentary, sharing screen time with other big names like 50 Cent, Timbaland, and Rhymefest The series predominantly focuses on Napster, the notorious site that enabled users to download music of all genres free.

The first glimpse of this project came out in the form of a trailer released on Tuesday. Both LeBron James and Eminem, also known by his real name, Marshall Mathers, hold the positions of executive producers on the project.

During that era, both artists and executives fought hard against piracy, striving to prevent the unlawful free distribution of music. The severity of the situation invoked the involvement of the FBI and piracy majorly influenced pop culture.

In an intriguing twist, Napster has since metamorphosed into a music-streaming service, a complete reversal from its initial model. Although LeBron James holds the position of an executive producer, his absence in the trailer leaves it unclear if he will have any further involvement in the documentary.

When and Where Can You Watch LeBron James' How Music Got Free?

During the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas saw the premiere of How Music Got Free, a project produced by LeBron James. How Music Got Free will be available to stream on Paramount+ in the US and Canada on June 11, with plans for release in other countries later this summer.

Alex Stapleton directs the film, with financial backing also coming from Eminem’s Shady Films, Interscope Films, MTV, and Warner Bros. The docuser stems from the book of the same title by Stephen Witt.

The SpringHill Company, owned by LeBron James, is not producing this docuseries but several others, maintaining their consistent production of new content. Among their current projects, there are documentaries based on historic athletes such as Jim Thorpe and Jesse Owens, as well as a partnership with Vice TV for a basketball-themed docuseries.

LeBron James has increased his prominence in the movie industry since moving to Los Angeles and joining the LA Lakers. His foray into Hollywood has proven successful, as demonstrated by his acting and production role in the 2021 Space Jam remake, which made $163.7 million worldwide.

It remains to be seen how LeBron James' involvement in Hollywood will influence his future NBA career since he could become a free agent this summer if he opts out of his current player contract.

