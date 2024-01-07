Is it Travis 'Kelsey' or Travis 'Kelce'? NFL star's father REVEALS how to pronounce the surname correct

Ever since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship has buzzed online, the internet is all about it. Most Swifties are Travis Kelce fans as well. While we might say ‘Travis Kelce’ is the right spelling, different people have different pronunciations for the surname.

So, is it pronounced Travis 'Kelsey' or Travis 'Kelce'? If you have the same pronunciation confusion in your mind, let the father of the Chiefs' tight end clear that for you. Keep reading to know the history behind the famous surname from ED Kelce himself.

How do we pronounce the 'Kelce' surname?

While Kelce is written the same, its pronunciation is different. While some prefer it to be Kelce, many people also say it as Kelsey with an 's'. So what's the correct pronunciation? In the recent episode of Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights, father Ed Kelce threw some light on that.

The conversation began with Jason Kelce, asking ED Kelce why he decided to change the surname out of nowhere. "Is it Kelsey's family secrets or is it Kelce's family secrets? why in the world did you change your name out of nowhere and now we are," Eagles star center had said.

ED Kelce replied that he didn't change the name out of nowhere. Jason explained that for almost 25 years, Travis and he used the name 'Kelsey' as pronunciation. Interestingly, ED Kelce didn't correct them and let them believe it's pronounced 'Kelsey'. But why did ED let them say the surname wrong?

"I got tired of correcting people", Father Kelce said in his justification. Going forward, ED also revealed that it all started with the Kelce brothers’ mother. "Because your mother thought it was Kelsey," ED mentioned during the podcast. We got a clear picture when Jason asked why his mother thought it to be Kelsey.

ED said that it was his work name and that's where his wife and Travis Kelce's mother picked the pronunciation from. That started the whole journey of Kelce being pronounced as Kelsey for more than two decades. While some still prefer the old pronunciation, many are liking the new Kelce pronunciation.

Will Taylor Swift be present in the Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers?

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to face Los Angeles Chargers on the weekend and fans are wondering if Taylor Swift is going to be making the star appearance.

No, Taylor Swift won't be attending the Chiefs vs Chargers game because she has to mark an attendance at the Golden Globes. This is the Chiefs' final game of the season before the playoffs.

