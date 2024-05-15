Now that Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has a director, DC Studios isn't wasting any time in deciding on a release date. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, a film based on the 2022 comic book series by Tom King, will star Milly Alcock as the titular character. The film is set to hit the big screens on June 26, 2026.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, to be helmed by Craig Gillespie

This is the second feature film produced by James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Studios, after the Superman film, which opens in theaters on July 11, 2025. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is directed by Craig Gillespie, who has directed I, Tonya, Cruella, and Dumb Money so far.

Milly Alcock to appear in Superman before Supergirl

According to reports by Deadline, Milly Alcock will play Supergirl in Superman before starring in her own film in the DC Universe. Being Clark Kent's Kryptonian cousin, it would make perfect sense for Alcock's Kara Zor-El to appear in Superman before her feature, which could serve as a direct preface to hers. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

After turning heads in HBO's House of the Dragon first season, Alcock secured the lead role of Kara Zor-El in the superhero film in January, thanks to DC co-chief James Gunn's notice of her standout performance. On the set of Gunn's Superman, Alcock underwent a screen test in which she was seen donning the Supergirl outfit.

Advertisement

In 1984, Warner Bros. last released a Supergirl motion picture. Jeannot Szwarc directed it, with Helen Slater playing the lead role and Faye Dunaway as the antagonist. According to insiders, Supergirl is scheduled to begin filming in the fall. The Batman movie, directed by Andy Muschietti, is also under development at DC Studios.

Along with Supergirl, Warner Bros. also revealed a few other release dates for some of its high-profile films, such as Mortal Kombat 2, from New Line, which opens in theaters on October 24, 2025. Jeremy Slater's script, which is based on the videogame that Ed Boon and John Tobias made, will be directed by Simon McQuoid once again.

ALSO READ: Fancy Dance Trailer: Laly Gladstone Starrer Gets Digital Debut; All You Need To Know About The Movie