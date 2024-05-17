Top 5 Malayalam murder mystery movies: Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Mumbai Police to Tovino Thomas’ Forensic

Do you enjoy spending your evenings watching hard-hitting thriller movies? If so, here are some of the top picks you can consider from Malayalam cinema for today, and relish in every twist and turn these movies have to offer.

The Mollywood cinema industry has to offer many unique, mystery stories and is undoubtedly bound to have many more movies in various genres. So, here are some of the top Malayalam murder mystery movies one has to watch at least once!

Top 5 Malayalam murder mystery movies

1. Mumbai Police (2013)

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayasurya, Rahman, Aparna Nair, Hima Davis, Deepa Rahul Easwar, Kunchan, Riyaz Khan, Shweta Menon

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Timeline: 2 hours and 25 minutes

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

A Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer that delves deep into the psyche of a police officer is the 2013 movie Mumbai Police, directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The film tells the tale of Antony Moses, an infamous ACP of Ernakulam. The officer suffers from a car accident while investigating the assassination of his colleague and friend, ACP Aryan John Jacob which causes him partial memory loss.

With no recollection of his own investigation and recent past, Antony sets out to hunt down the culprit who caused his friend's life. This Malayalam murder mystery movie is surely a treat for anyone watching it for the very first time. If you love detective movies, then never miss this one!

2. Anjaam Pathira (2020)

Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Sharaf U Dheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Unnimaya Prasad, Jinu Joseph, Nikhila Vimal, Nandhana Varma, Remya Nambeesan, Jaffar Idukki, Indrans

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Timeline: 2 hours and 24 minutes

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

A must-watch murder mystery that embarks on a tale of thrill and suspense is the 2020 Malayalam movie Anjaam Pathira. Headlined by Kunchacko Boban, the film delves into the life of Anwar Hussain, a crime psychologist who works as a consultant in Kochi City Police, helping them out.

Anwar and the lives of police officers in the city take a wrong turn when a serial killer starts to commit brutal murders of policemen. With time running out soon, all of them are desperate to find answers and whether they’ll find the true culprit.

3. Oru CBI Diary Kurippu (1988)

Cast: Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Jagathy Sreekumar, Mukesh, Sukumaran, Urvashi, Lissy, Janardhanan, Prathapachandran, Bahadoor

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Timeline: 2 hours and 17 minutes

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

A classic murder mystery starring Megastar Mammootty in the lead role is the 1988 movie, Oru CBI Diary Kurippu. The beginning of a cult-status film franchise, the movie dwells on the character of Sethurama Iyer, a DySP of CBI. The movie starts off with police investigating a suicide case of a young woman called Omana.

With the investigation moving ahead, the police suspect that the case was in fact a murder, manipulated into looking like a suicide. With all ends seeming to catch no clue and mysterious circumstances rising, the case is handed over to CBI who are determined to find the truth no matter what the cost.

This highly engaging classic flick was one of the greatest hits at the time of release and is considered one of the best Malayalam murder mystery movies. The film was even remade into Telugu and Hindi in the names, Nyayam Kosam and Police Public. Interestingly, the fictional character played by Mammootty over the years is inspired by ex-NIA chief and IPS officer Radha Vinod Raju.

4. Memories (2013)

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, SP Sreekumar, Vijayaraghavan, Meghana Raj, Miya George, Suresh Krishna, Rahul Madhav

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Timeline: 2 hours and 23 minutes

IMDb rating: 8/10

A one-of-a-kind murder mystery starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role is the 2013 Jeethu Joseph directorial, Memories. The Malayalam movie tells the tale of Sam Alex IPS, an alcoholic police officer who is in a downtrodden way of life since the assassination of his wife and daughter.

After finding his solace in alcohol, Sam leads a miserable and reactive life even going as far as to distressing his family. However, when a series of murders starts to occur in the city, it is entrusted to him to solve the mysteries around him which prompts him to become a better person.

If you want to see a mindblowing performance by Prithviraj Sukumaran, then surely stream and watch this investigative movie.

5. Forensic (2020)

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Saiju Kurup, Mamta Mohandas, Renji Panicker, Reba Monica John, Thamanna Pramod, Giju John, Rony David, Anwar Shereef, Ramu, Prathap Pothan

Where to watch: Netflix

Timeline: 2 hours and 14 minutes

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

A suspense-filled mystery thriller starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role is the 2020’s Forensic. The movie focuses on the story of Samuel John Kaatookaran, a Medico-Legal Advisor who is known for his use of forensic skills.

However, when a psychotic murderer is targeting several children in a killing spree, it is up to Samuel to use his expertise in forensics to uncover the truths hidden in these crimes. The engaging and thrilling turn of events makes this movie a unique murder mystery. If you liked watching Tovino’s Anweshippin Kandethum, you would love this one too.

All these films mentioned here are only a few of the top picks in the list. There are many more engaging and thrilling Malayalam murder mystery movies that many would surely enjoy.

