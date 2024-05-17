PHOTOS: Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj seeks blessings at Sabarimala ahead of Rajinikanth starrer Coolie’s shoot

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj took a spiritual journey to Sabarimala before commencing the shooting of his upcoming film Coolie with Rajinikanth. He was joined by writer-filmmaker Rathna Kumar and a few friends on this trip. Rathna Kumar shared pictures of their visit on social media that went viral.

Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rathna Kumar take a spiritual trip

Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently busy with preparation for his upcoming film Coolie with megastar Rajinikanth. While the shooting of the film is anticipated to commence in June, the Leo director seems to have taken a short break from his schedule to visit Sabarimala with his friends including filmmaker Rathna Kumar.

Rathna took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to share some pictures of their trip. Sharing the pictures he wrote, “With the Gangster Squad''.

Check out the pictures from the Sabarimala trip here.

All of them can be seen dressed in a black shirt and mundu, wearing the mala with bright smiles on their faces as they pose for selfies near the temple.

As per reports, upon returning to Chennai, Lokesh Kanagaraj will begin the shoot of Coolie, which marks the 171st film of the legendary actor Rajinikanth. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film reportedly features him as a smuggler and is slated to hit the theatres next year.

It is worth mentioning that Lokesh and Rathna collaborated on the former's last release, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo on which the latter served as a co-writer. The duo have taken their collaboration a step ahead by again joining hands for Rajinikanth's upcoming film Coolie.

Lokesh Kanagaraj on the work front

The Rolex director is busy juggling multiple upcoming projects in the pipeline. After Coolie, he is set to join hands with Karthi for Kaithi 2, which will be in close continuous of its first part released in 2019. The action-drama is also part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which comprises Vikram and Leo.

After Kaithi, the filmmaker will work with Suriya in a standalone film on Rolex’s character from Vikram. The universe is expected to conclude with Vikram 2, which will mark the second collaboration of Lokesh and Kamal Haasan.