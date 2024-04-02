What Is Former Bills' Star Vontae Davis’ Cause of Death? Ex-NFL Cornerback Dies Aged 35 At Grandmother's House

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Former Buffalo Bills cornerback Vontae Davis dies at the age of 35. Vontae Davis was found dead in his grandmother's house in Florida. The former NFL player's demise has sent shockwaves through the NFL world, and fans are wondering about his cause of death.

Vontae Davis' Cause of Death

On April 1, Vontae Davis was found dead at his grandmother Adeline Davis' house in Southwest Ranches, Florida. The Florida police authorities continue to investigate the case and the cause of death. However, according to press reports, there's no evidence to support foul play at the crime scene.

WSMV Network was one of the first to report on Vontae's death, stating that the Davie Police had arrived along with the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office at Adeline's house in Southwest Ranches. Hours later, seven renowned sports personalities confirmed the former NFL player's death through their social media accounts.

The owner of the Indianapolis Colts, Jim Irsay, posted a tweet saying, "Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Vontae Davis. A great guy, teammate, player. My prayers to Vontae's family." In addition to Jim, multiple celebrities took to social media to share their condolences with Vontae's family.

While there's an ongoing investigation into Vontae Davis' death, the exact cause remains a mystery. However, this may not be the case for long. We might soon hear details about the cause, which could unveil surprising information about the situation.