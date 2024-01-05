Everything to know about the Jeffrey Epstein connection NBA hopes you have completely forgotten about

American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, born in New York City on January 20, 1953, and who died on August 10, 2019, was notorious for his associations with celebrities, politicians, billionaires, and academic luminaries.

His initial arrest in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2005, charged him with paying a 14-year-old girl for sex.

In the following years, he faced accusations of sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. While awaiting his trial in jail, Epstein committed suicide, causing widespread speculation.

One of the more prominent conjectures examines the ties between Epstein, Leon Black, and the NBA, specifically the financial connections related to NBA team ownership.

The financial pillar for Epstein over the past decade was possibly Leon Black, a formerly close associate.

A significant amount of evidence suggests that Black's relationship with Epstein was far-reaching, prompting an ongoing scrutiny of his NBA ties.

Henry Abbott, in his work, outlines NBA owners who have connections to Apollo, the private equity firm co-founded by Epstein. It is notable that owners like Josh Harris, an Apollo co-founder, concurrently own NBA teams.

Apollo Global came into existence after the collapse of Drexel Burnham Lambert in 1990, founded by a team including Black, Harris, Ressler, and others.

Black subsequently incorporated other Drexel alumni to manage the company.

Speaking about this, Black said, "All of these former people from Drexel Burnham Lambert."

NBA, Private Equity, and the Epstein connection

Private equity firms, like Black's previous company, are the backbone that the NBA depends on for team acquisitions.

As Abbott reports, despite a decrease in TV ratings and ticket sales, team resale values remain solid.

He also notes that the NBA has limited options of potential buyers, and billionaires from Apollo Global are certainly among those.

Given this situation, Adam Silver, for understandable reasons, maintains a favorable perspective towards Apollo at fundraisers, as their contribution is crucial for the league's future operations.

Harris's influence on the NBA through Apollo became evident when he started his report in 2011, even before Harris bought the 76ers for $280 million.

Ressler followed suit and purchased the Hawks in 2015 for a whopping $850 million. However, it was revealed in an independent report this January that Black had paid $158 million and gave a loan of $30 million to Jeffrey Epstein.

Numerous media reports claimed that the independent review had absolved Black of any misconduct.

But it is also reported that Black maintained his association with Epstein for several years despite Epstein's guilty plea for involving a minor in prostitution in Florida in 2008.

While there have been rumors and hints of a connection between Jeffrey Epstein, Leon Black, and the NBA, further investigations are required to fully understand the depth of this relationship.

