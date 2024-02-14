Chiefs HC Andy Reid Reveals Exactly What Travis Kelce Yelled At Him In Their Super Bowl Altercation

Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl 2024 and the celebration is nowhere stopping. Chiefs fans are still talking about Sunday night and how fun, thrilling, and exciting of a game it was.

Amidst the talk of the Super Bowl, a moment from the game where Travis Kelce was seen yelling at Andy Reid, is still going viral. The head coach revealed what Travis was actually saying.

What did Andy Reid say about Travis Kelce yelling at him at the Super Bowl 2024?

It's been a couple of days since the Super Bowl win by the Kansas City Chiefs on February 11, and the head coach recently sat down with ESPN to clarify a couple of things. This includes the viral moment between him and tight end Travis Kelce where Kelce was seen yelling at him on the sidelines.

"He caught me off balance. I wasn't watching. He was really coming over [and saying], 'Just put me in, I'll score. I'll score.' So, that's really what it was. I love that. It's not the first time. I appreciate him," Andy Reid said, explaining what happened at that exact moment between the two.

According to Andy Reid, Travis caught him off balance, meaning he didn't know Kelce was coming at him. But the reason why he was coming at him was due to the fact that instead of him, Andy sent Noah Gray to the field. Travis wanted to go instead and contribute to the Chiefs game as much as possible.

That's the same thing that Andy Reid mentioned in a previous conversation with a media outlet, Kelce's love for the game. "The part I love is he loves to play the game, and he wants to help his team win. It's not a selfish thing, that's not what it is, and I understand that," Chiefs head coach had said.

What did Travis Kelce say about yelling at Andy Reid during the Super Bowl game?

While Andy Reid was asked about the viral moment quite sometime after the Super Bowl 2024 win, Travis was asked about it on the same day. "Oh you guys saw that? Man, it was...I'm going to keep that between us unless my mic'd-up tells the world, but I was just telling him how much I love him," Travis had said in reply.

But all in all, things between Andy Reid and Travis Kelce are all good. The two respect each other and more than that, they love each other. They both are passionate about the game they play and it's common to have steaming moments when two guys play the same sport. But there's definitely no hard feelings between the two.

