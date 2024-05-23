Former WWE Manager Reveals Vince McMahon Once Made Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston Leave The Ring Then Redo The Match

Former WWE boss Vince McMahon was never easy on his wrestlers. The business honcho looked at everything from the business point of view and expected his performers to do the same. And when his orders were defied, Vince McMahon’s wrath came down on them.

Recently, former WWE Manager Teddy Long revealed an interesting story about Vince McMahon, revealing how he got so incensed with Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston during the match that he called them back in the middle of the match, yelled at them, and then made them redo the match.



What happened?

Teddy Long revealed this story to make people understand how serious Vince McMahon was about the business. “Vince was a man that didn't play. He was serious about the job, and he wanted you to be serious. If you lacked or anything, Vince would get right in you. He didn't waste any time."

He then goes on to say that Vince McMahon was watching Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston wrestle, and in the match, Seth was supposed to look good. However, what happened was that Kofi Kingston was bashing Seth Rollins, and the two were not going as per the script or what was told to them.

Teddy Long said that Vince got so angry while watching that match that he went to the ring and made them get out in front of the people. He said that he took them back, talked to them, told them what he exactly wanted, and then sent them back to redo the match.



Seth Rolllins speaks about that incident

Seth Rollins had also spoken about this entire episode and how he felt during that time when Vince yelled at him. Rolllins said that he felt that he was doing the right thing by letting Kofi take over in the first half of the match and then beating him down.

However, he also revealed that since Vince McMahon wanted Seth to look strong, he didn’t like Kofi beating him down. “And Vince was furious about it! Like, furious! Just, ‘Get over here!’ And he’s yelling at me, and he’s just like, ‘If you’re gonna be my guy, you’re gonna be my guy; that’s not what I want!’ And he shooed me out of the gorilla,” Rollins said while recalling the incident.

Rollins said that he felt angry and embarrassed and wanted to walk out right away after that dressing down given by Vince McMahon. But then he said that, he realized that he had made a mistake and it was a learning experience for him in retrospect.

Vince McMahon might not be around anymore because of the sexual trafficking allegations, but Seth Rollins has been extremely successful in WWE today. Currently, Rollins is on a sabbatical from WWE, ever since losing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40.

