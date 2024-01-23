Former WWE superstar reveals backstage reaction to Vince McMahon’s retirement: ‘Everybody's running around like the place is on fire’

Vince McMahon is widely considered as the greatest professional wrestling promoter of all time. He led WWE for nearly four decades and transformed professional wrestling from an independent scene to a global phenomenon.

Nowadays, WWE is a household name and airs in almost every part of the world. WWE is highly popular and is always sold out.

In 2022, WWE fans were left stunned when Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE and the professional wrestling industry. He stepped down from his position and appointed Stephanie McMahon as interim Co-CEO of WWE, working alongside Nick Khan.

McMahon confirmed to fans on July 22, 2022, via his official Twitter account “At 77, time for me to retire. Thank you, WWE Universe.”

Former WWE superstar who was recently released from WWE, Mace, appeared on the recent episode of “The Ten Count Podcast,” where he talked about multiple things. One of the highlights from the podcast was when he was asked about Vince McMahon’s retirement.



“That was Sydney, Maxxine Dupri’s, first day on the job. On her first day on the job, we get there, where she’s nervous. She was supposed to have an in-ring promo and we’re just like she’s with us the whole time because she doesn’t know anybody.”



He further said, “She’s brand new like, we tell her ‘Don’t worry just stick by us everything’s going to be fine’ We get the text that Vince is retired and everybody’s running around like the whole place is on fire. Well, the show completely changed within minutes. We have no idea who’s actually in charge.”



Mace shared his reaction to Stephanie McMahon

On July 22, 2022, Vince McMahon made a big announcement about retiring from WWE and stepping down from his positions. Surprisingly, he chose Twitter as the platform to share this news. In a twist of events, he appointed his daughter Stephanie McMahon as the interim CO-CEO of WWE, working alongside Nick Khan.

Former WWE superstar Mace was asked about Stephanie McMahon being the new CEO and what their reaction backstage was, “We have a meeting where I believe that’s when they announced that Stephanie would be taking over as the CEO. Stephanie, who we love.”

He further said, “Stephanie who we thought we had jobs for life because after we did our SummerSlam water spot, Stephanie walks up to me and Mansoor and she says, ‘You guys are amazing. You guys can do no wrong.’ I was like, ‘We’ve got jobs for life, baby.’ We were wrong. But she’s always been lovely to us”

