From Josh Giddey to Dwight Howard, the NBA wants you to forget these 7 scandals that happened in 2023

Trigger Warning: Content includes depictions of murder, cheating, and allegations that may be distressing or triggering for some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.

In recent years, the National Basketball Association (NBA) has found itself amid multiple controversies.

Each season introduces a fresh wave of contentious situations sparking the interest of fans, who seem to thrive on the scandals more than the sports.

Despite misdoings by the players and their subsequent online reprimands, the order eventually prevails. This cycle of controversy and normality in the NBA appears to be an interesting drama for many.

They offer fans a chance to see behind the veil of these usually untouchable stars. Some issues might be grave while others may just be gossip; what's consistent is the eager anticipation of the NBA community, notably on NBA Twitter.

Ja Morant

Consider Memphis Grizzlies point guard, Ja Morant. He faced a 25-game suspension at the onset of the 2023-24 NBA season for multiple incidents involving firearms.

His inappropriate conduct first came to light in March when he was spotted brandishing a gun at a strip club in Denver's suburbs.

Consequently, he faced an eight-game suspension and underwent a counseling program in Florida.

His disregard for the rules was again on display on May 13 when he flaunted a gun during a livestream, shortly after the Grizzlies' playoff elimination.

A video later surfaced online showing Morant seemingly wielding a gun which led to another wave of suspension from Grizzlies' activities.

Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey, was in the midst of a scandal regarding accusations of inappropriate involvement with a minor. Late in November 2023, social media began buzzing with these allegations, suggesting an unlawful connection between Giddey and a 15-year-old.

These accusations might culminate in charges of second-degree rape or other criminal offenses.

Neither Giddey nor the NBA have issued a statement yet, though an investigation has been initiated.

Correspondingly, law enforcement in Newport Beach, California, has also started probing into the matter.

The alleged incident, which took place two years ago, had a duration of a single night. The age of consent in Oklahoma and California is 16 and 18 respectively.

Dwight Howard

In 2023, ex-NBA star Dwight Howard had to confront sexual assault allegations from a Georgia resident named Stephen Harper, also known by his nickname Kitty.

At that time, Howard was representing the Taoyuan Leopards in the Chinese T1 League.

Hitting back at the accusations, he specified that any sexual interaction between himself and Harper was consensual.

The legal battle and ensuing discourse around Howard's sexual orientation attracted considerable public scrutiny and attention.

Although he dismissed the accusations of sexual assault against him, the issue remained a hot topic in public conversation and the media.

Brandon Miller

Brandon Miller was embroiled in controversy due to suspected involvement in the fatal shooting of Jamea Jonae Harris on January 15, 2023.

A prominent player for the University of Alabama, Miller faced police scrutiny for his alleged part in the murder, though the exact nature of his involvement was not made clear.

The controversy followed him into the NCAA Tournament, with his ability to play during the ongoing investigation being questioned.

The scandal likewise affected his draft opportunities, but he managed to secure the second top pick by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2023 NBA draft.

Zion Williamson

Controversy erupted in 2023 when NBA player Zion Williamson was publicly involved in a scandal with adult film star Moriah Mills.

Mills alleged the existence of a relationship between herself and Williamson, making the bold claim that he was the father of her child.

Further adding fuel to the fire, Mills also threatened to expose secret sex tapes of her and Williamson and labeled him as violent towards women.

To this, Williamson has maintained silence, leaving the public in confusion about the truth and lies of the situation.

This scandal, no doubt, has taken a toll on Williamson's career, potentially influencing his team's performance.

Terrence Williams

Ex-NBA player Terrence Williams hit the headlines in 2023 for a notorious act. He was served a 10-year prison sentence for defrauding the league's health plan out of several millions of dollars.

Williams confessed his guilt in severe identity theft and conspiring to commit healthcare and wire fraud.

The fraud scheme roped in Williams and 17 other ex-NBA players, among whom were former Laker Shannon Brown and ex-Clipper Darius Miles, who all filed fraudulent claims for dental and chiropractic services to the NBA's health plan, covering extra costs not covered by typical insurance.

Reports framed Williams as the mastermind behind the scheme that had been active from 2017 until at least 2021.

Eric Lewis

May 2023 saw accusations leveled against NBA referee Eric Lewis for allegedly maintaining a secret Twitter account in the name of "Blair Cuttliff".

The accusations were based on the suspicion that Lewis used this account to defend himself and comment on officiating issues, contradicting NBA rules.

The account's activity mainly revolved around defending Eric Lewis's or the NBA's officiating decisions, seemingly obsessed with Lewis's defense.

In response, the NBA initiated an investigation. However, before the completion of the investigation, Lewis chose to retire and informed the league about his decision.

The NBA then publicly acknowledged Lewis's retirement starting instantly. Considering Lewis's decision, the NBA decided to drop its investigation.

