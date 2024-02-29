“Bigger Cricketers Have Done It”: Harsha Bhogle Comments on Ishan and Shreyas’ Omission From BCCI Contracts

Popular commentator Harsha Bhogle spoke about the omission of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer from BCCI’s annual contracts. BCCI, on Wednesday, February 28, announced the list of annual contracts for the duration between October 1st, 2023 to September 30th, 2024.

Key Indian players Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were not considered among the players who received the annual contract this year. The reason behind the same is reported to be Ishan and Iyer’s decision to not take part in domestic cricket, despite BCCI’s warning.

Harsha Bhogle’s reaction to the omission of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan

Harsha Bhogle has responded to BCCI's choice to exclude Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer from the yearly contracts. According to Bhogle, the players ought to concentrate on domestic cricket. He suggested that if the players are keen on red-ball cricket, they should concentrate on the Ranji Trophy, and if their preference is white-ball cricket, they should focus on List A and T20 tournaments.

Bhogle wrote on X, “My thoughts on the central contracts. This is a very strong message to players and puts Indian cricket at the forefront. If you have red ball ambition and want to play for India, you must go back and play domestic cricket if you are passed fit. I would like to see an equally strong stance taken at first class cricket level. It is entirely possible that red ball cricket isn't where you see your future or your joy. And that you want to be a purely white ball player; In which case, you must make it clear and play Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare for the state that nurtured you through age group cricket.”

He further added, “Both Shreyas and Ishan are very gifted players and I expect them to score a lot of runs and fight their way back into the national team. That is how bigger cricketers have done it, whether Ganguly or Laxman or Jadeja or Kumble. It won't surprise me if Chahal forces his way into contention either.”

He also applauded the decision to introduce fast-bowling contracts and concluded, “I like the idea of fast-bowling contracts. We have to look after them and there are so many exciting prospects.”

BCCI’s warning to players

BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote a letter to top players warning them that they should prioritize domestic cricket over IPL, failing to do which can lead to ‘severe implications’.

“Our vision for Indian cricket has been clear from the outset – every cricketer aspiring to play for India must prove themselves in domestic cricket. Performance in domestic cricket remains a critical yardstick for selection and non-participation in domestic cricket will carry severe implications,” Shah wrote in the letter.

He added, “There is a recent trend that has started to emerge and is a cause for concern. Some players have begun prioritizing the IPL over domestic cricket, a shift that was not anticipated. Domestic cricket has always been the foundation upon which Indian cricket stands, and it has never been undervalued in our vision for the sport.”

