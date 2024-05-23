Forget the usual NBA halftime fare. Christian Stoinev and his dog Scooby are the real NBA All-Stars (sort of). The pair's acrobatics have made them regulars at NBA halftime shows.

The "human half" is Christian Stoinev, while the tiny chihuahua, Scooby, is the real crowd-pleaser. He performs amazing feats alongside Christian. The canine even manages to balance on his head or fingers!

Recently, Christian Stoinev and his dog Scooby performed at the halftime show at Pacers Vs Celtics ECF Game 1 and got the loudest cheers.

Christian Stoinev and his dog Scooby first gained fame on America's Got Talent by reaching the Top 12 in Season 9. But Stoinev's big break came straight out of college. He performed the balancing act with his furry friend for the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx over a decade ago.

Their talents aren't limited to the NBA and WNBA though. Christian and Scooby also entertain crowds at NCAA games. They have also even headlined shows in Las Vegas. Plus, Christian Stoinev and his dog Scooby have a YouTube Channel.

Christian 's journey to halftime stardom is fascinating. He's actually a fifth-generation circus performer and is following a family tradition that began in 1888 with his great-grandfather's circus in Mexico!

Surprisingly, Christian left the circus life at 17 to pursue a degree in sports broadcasting. Actually, he was hoping for a career in basketball. It seems fate had other plans though. Now, he is a NBA halftime sensation with his furry partner Scooby.

Christian Stoinev Expresses Mixed Emotions Over Minnesota Timberwolves' Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Denver Nuggets in a dramatic Game 7 on May 19. The Nuggets were the reigning NBA champions. So, this win is a big upset. However, it is unclear who Christian Stoinev was supporting. His emotions ran high.

In a tweet, Stoinev wrote, "IDK how to feel lol so happy for the Wolves and so happy for Mike Conley but also so sad for the Nuggets cuz Jokic is incredible and I love that whole team!"

Anthony Edwards played a key role in the win, even though he had a slow start. He ended up with a stat line of 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists.

The Minnesota Timberwolves' next game is against the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals on May 24 at 5:30 PM Eastern Time (2:30 PM Pacific Time) at Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota.