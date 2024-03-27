‘Have to Look at Both of Them’: Deepak Chahar Reveals if He Looks at MS Dhoni or Ruturaj Gaikwad for Instructions

Deepak Chahar, in a post-match interview on Tuesday revealed who he looks at for instructions in the match, after the captaincy change in Chennai Super Kings, from MS Dhoni to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Chennai Super Kings, on Tuesday, gained their second consecutive victory of the season after beating Gujarat Titans by a massive margin of 63 runs. Earning two more points after their last night’s victory, CSK have now earned the top spot in the points table.

The Super Kings put up an all-round show last night as both the batters and bowlers played an equal role in strengthening the team’s position in the match and didn’t let it slip away on any occasion. After putting up a target of 207 runs for Gujarat, the CSK bowlers took up the job of defending the total and did a pretty good work in being successful at it.

Each CSK bowler picked at least 1 wicket (except Ravindra Jadeja who only bowled 2 overs). Deepak Chahar, Mustafizzur Rahman, and Tushar Deshpande picked 2 wickets each to limit GT at just 143/8.

It's a difficult task: Deepak Chahar on bowling in powerplay

Pacer Deepak Chahar reflected on his performance after the match ended and how he always tries to achieve success in the role he has been asked to play by the team.

“Generally, ever since I started playing I have been given the responsibility to bowl three overs in the powerplay. It's a difficult task but I try to fulfill the team's requirements and roles given to me,” said the star CSK pacer.

Chahar also revealed how after MS Dhoni’s decision to hand over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad, he now looks at both the players and not just Rutu or Dhoni. He jokingly said that it leads to confusion as now he has to ask for instructions from both of them.

It is a little confusing: Deepak Chahar

“I generally speak to them about the fielding but now I have to look at both of them- Mahi bhai as well as Ruturaj as they both set the fielding so have to ask them sometimes. It is a little confusing as to where should we look but Ruturaj is doing really well and he is leading the team well,” said Chahar when asked who he looks at for instructions after the change in captaincy now.

He also voiced his thoughts on the new 2-bouncer rule introduced by BCCI this year and how it is helpful for the bowlers. “Obviously, because if you bowl a bouncer or slow bouncer n first 2-3 balls, the batter gets ready as to where will the bowler bowl the next ball. But with two bouncers, you can change the length anytime. So as a batter, it keeps on playing in the mind where will the next ball be bowled. So obviously, that doubt is generated and I think, with two bouncers bowlers also get support,” he said.

Chennai will next be playing against Delhi Capitals on March 31 at the ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

