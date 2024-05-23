Watch: Timberwolves Fans Direct ‘Draymond Sucks’ Chants at Warriors Star Before Game 1 Against Mavericks

On Wednesday night, the Western Conference Finals Game 1, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks took place at the Target Center. Draymond, a figure often met with contention, faced the scorn of fans during the pregame.

Green, along with Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny, was a part of the TNT broadcast team for the game. the pregame show, Timberwolves' fans openly expressed their animosity towards Green, sparking chants of "Draymond sucks!"

In response to the fervor, Shaq intervened by gesturing to the fans to simmer down, raising his left hand. Green, for his part, chose not to acknowledge the chants.

Green's controversial comments following the Timberwolves' Game loss to the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals had ruffled many feathers.

He had prematurely predicted the end of the series, stating that the Timberwolves had lost belief. However, the Timberwolves defied Green's prediction, winning Games 6 and 7, and advancing to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since the Kevin Garnett era in 2004.

Further stirring up controversy was an incident earlier this season when Green got suspended for putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock during a regular-season match. Green remains a divisive figure, well-known for sharing his unfiltered opinions, regardless of their reception.



Draymond Green Criticizes NBA's Handling of Jamal Murray Incident

Draymond Green voiced his dissatisfaction with the NBA's approach towards Jamal Murray's conduct, arguing that the NBA's decision would have been different if he was the one initiating the act.

The decision of the NBA to merely fine Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray, instead of banning him for throwing a heat pack onto the court in the middle of a game did not sit well with him.

As it happened, Murray was fined $100,000 for his actions during the Game 2 defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves from his bench. If he had been suspended, the Nuggets could have lost Game 3, putting the reigning champions into a deeper setback of 3-0, a situation no NBA team has ever recovered from.

However, Murray played and contributed to the Game 3 victory, even though Denver was eventually defeated in seven games.

Appearing on Shaquille O'Neal's podcast, the Golden State Warriors forward asserted that if he had thrown a heating pad onto the court, he would have been banned for the rest of the playoffs. Further expressing his annoyance, Green criticized the uneven norms for suspensions.

"I'm certain I would have been suspended for the remaining playoffs," stated Green.

"To me, it's ludicrous to merely get a $100,000 fine with no suspension for throwing a heat pack at an official. If I so much as disrespect an official verbally, they bury me!"

The analogies Green drew from his suspension during the 2016 NBA Finals might not be entirely accurate. Although the NBA may vacillate over the parameters for a suspension, it has consistently maintained strict rules regarding flagrant fouls when players become overly aggressive with each other.

