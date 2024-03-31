'I Could Knock Out Floyd Mayweather': Ryan Garcia Boldly Claims Victory Over Undefeated Boxing Champion

Ryan Garcia is one of the most popular fighters in the current boxing climate. The fighter’s fast and durable nature in the ring has allowed him to emerge victorious against tough contenders throughout his career.

With a record of 24 wins and one loss, KingRy is set to be a future world champion. However, the 25 year-old recently expressed his opinion regarding a hypothetical match-up against an undefeated fighter that had fans questioning Garcia.

Ryan Garcia claims he could knock out Floyd Mayweather in his prime

In a recent Twitter Space, Ryan Garcia claimed his hypothetical victory over a prime Floyd Mayweather. This seemed to have shocked fans and fellow listeners on the aforementioned feature.

Floyd Mayweather is widely regarded as the best boxer of all time. Amassing a record of 50 wins and no losses, Money possesses skills that are a force to be reckoned with. The former champion has emerged victorious against tough contenders like Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez.

Although Garcia has also stepped foot against resilient fighters, Mayweather’s experience and record gives the 47-year-old an advantage.

However, these factors failed to stop KingRy from claiming his potential victory over the undefeated fighter. The 25 year-old also insisted that he would knock out Money if they entered the ring with each other.

When the host named an array of veteran fighters that Garcia believes he could triumph against, KingRy mentioned Mayweather with no hesitation.

“Honestly, in his prime, I think I could knock out Floyd Mayweather,” said Ryan Garcia. This left the host in shock. However, it was later expressed that the host mentioned Former Heavyweight Champion Floyd Patterson and not Floyd Mayweather.

Despite the correction, Garcia still stood his ground regarding his hypothetical victory against Mayweather. Although it is impossible to make this fight happen, witnessing Floyd and Ryan going against each other would be a boxing fan’s dream come true.

Floyd Mayweather reveals Ryan Garcia to be in his Top 3 Boxers Pick

Floyd Mayweather is one of the best boxers of all time. The undefeated fighter’s accomplishments in-and-out the ring is said to be immeasurable.

As a veteran in the sport, Mayweather is often witnessed to be training future prospects of the sport. One of those fighters is none other than 25 year-old Ryan Garcia. Recently, both contenders were observed hanging out in Las Vegas.

In an interview with ‘InsideFighting,’ Floyd Mayweather revealed his picks on the best three fighters in the sport alongside Ryan Garcia.

“In boxing right now, it’s only three. Canelo [Alvarez], Ryan [Garcia] and Gervonta Tank Davis,” revealed the veteran boxer. Muchlike Garcia, Davis is another successful prospect of Mayweather. The fighter was also witnessed coaching him during the Garcia vs Davis superfight.

The undefeated prospect also expressed his views on title holders being stars. Money believes possessing all-rounding skills in the ring allows a fighter to be a star and not the glitz and glamour that is portrayed through money and belts.

So far, Ryan Garcia has suffered one loss in his record. His fight against aforementioned Gervonta Davis met an unfortunate loss for KingRy. However, with his upcoming fight against Devin Haney, the 25 year-old is set to redeem himself.

