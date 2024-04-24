Ryan Garcia Claims Bizarre Antics Before Devin Haney Fight Was Pre-Planned To Make Everyone Think He Was Crazy

Just two days after pulling an upset against Devin Haney at the Barclays Center in New York, Ryan Garcia has claimed that his bizarre theatrics on social media weeks before the fight with Haney, were all pre-planned. Yes, you heard it right! All those bizarre social media posts of seeing demons were all part of his plan.

Speaking on the PBD podcast, in the aftermath of the surprise win, the 26-year-old claimed that his antics were part of the planned stunt. "We had it pre-recorded months ago. I said 'I'm about to make sure everybody thinks I'm going crazy',” Garcia said.

He further said that he doesn’t really recall from where he got this idea, but said that it has been under plans for months. "I'm going to do this, I'm going to do that, watch it's going to be called 'The Great Escape.' I have it all documented. I was already planning weeks and weeks and weeks behind. I don't know what made me come up with the idea," he said.

Garcia stated that he had already decided to commit to his plan, nobody knows what anybody thinks about it. "One day, I just decided to go all in and just commit to a plan that I had, and I was not going to budge for nobody. It doesn't matter if I went on his podcast or anybody's podcast; I was acting sporadic, just like crazy," he said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

What Ryan Garcaia had been saying?

The 26-year-old boxer had made some grotesque social media posts saying, that he has been hit by demons, and in another post also claimed to have been kidnapped once, and taken to the Bohemian Grove where he claimed he was tied to the woods, and saw young children being r*aped.

Ryan Garcia even said that he might be kidnapped by the ‘Elites’ for making these revelations. And not just this, Garcia even once claimed to have pictures of real aliens and said that he had alerted the entire UFO community.

When these posts were made by Garcia in March, it appeared that the mental health of the 15-time world champion wasn’t well, and he was in need of medical attention.

Now, we know that nothing was wrong with Garcia and he had been acting weird in order to get a psychological advantage over his opponents. And it worked actually for him, as he beat WBC Super Lightweight Champion, Devin Haney in an absolute shocker on April 22, at the Barclays Center.



What Happened in the bout?

Surprisingly, Garcia knocked down Haney not once but thrice in the bout. Judges score the fight 115-109, and 114-110 for Garcia, while a third sees it as 112-112.

However, Haney still was able to retain his WBC title as Garcia was 3.2 pounds overweight coming into the fight. Before this fight, the two had squared off against each other six times, with each winning three fights. The seventh fight on April 22, was said to be the tiebreaker. And, Garcia won it.

So, one assumes that all that erratic behavior of his weeks before the fight was to gain a psychological advantage against Haney.

Also Read: 'He Thinks He Can See Future': Ryan Garcia Sends Twitter Into Overdrive With Bizarre Prediction After Bohemian Grove Rant