‘I Try to Forget Philly’: Roman Reigns REACTS to Hate He Received From Crowd at Royal Rumble 2015

Roman Reigns is currently the biggest superstar in the industry. He has managed to break some of the most significant unbroken records.

In 2020, Roman Reigns made his much-anticipated return to WWE with his heel character "The Head Of The Table" Roman Reigns, and he was accompanied by none other than one of the best managers in the industry, Paul Heyman.

The Tribal Chief captured the WWE Universal Championship in 2020 after defeating The Fiend. Roman Reigns then captured the championship in 2022 after defeating Brock Lesnar in the champion versus champion title unification match.

Roman Reigns has crossed almost 1300 days as the WWE Undisputed champion and has graved his name as the longest reigning WWE champion of all time. WWE and professional wrestling fans love Roman Reigns's Tribal Chief character, but it wasn't the same for Roman Reigns in his early run as face.

Roman Reigns was initially set up as the face superstar of his Big Dog character, but he started getting hate as fans did not feel any connection with his gimmick. At the 2015 Royal Rumble, fans massively booed Roman Reigns. The crowd was so pissed at Roman Reigns that they cheered Rusev, who was a big heel that thing, instead of Roman Reigns.

At the end of the game, WWE even sent The Rock, one of the all-time fan favorites in WWE, to support Roman Reigns, but the Royal Rumble 2015 crowd in Philadelphia also booed The Rock.

Roman Reigns recently reacted to the massive books he got at Royal Rumble 2015 and how bad it affected him in his upcoming A&E documentary. "I was booed, historically. You think about these moments. You dream about them, and the moment that it actually happens, it's like they're playing the worst soundtrack of all time over your moment, ruining your party. That's how the Rumble in Philly felt. I try to forget Philly. I try to forget the Royal Rumble."

When Roman Reigns Considered Himself Retired

This Sunday, A&E will drop a new edition of WWE Biography, featuring other than the current WWE Undisputed champion, Roman Reigns. While discussing the ups and downs of Roman Reigns' professional wrestling career, his wise man Paul Heyman revealed during COVID breaks that Roman Reigns considered himself retired.

Paul Heyman said, "He considered himself retired. He wasn't coming back. I was executive director of Monday Night Raw, and Roman was assigned to SmackDown. But every week, I heard all the SmackDown writers and producers and personnel saying, 'God, I just wish Roman would come back."

"And I would ask, has anybody talked to him? Yeah, he says he's retired. He's not coming back. No way. Thanks a lot. Done. Finished. Goodbye. So the fact that he came back for this run, for what we have accomplished, is nothing short of a miracle because, as far as he was concerned, he was out."

