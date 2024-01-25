ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Points Table

In the heart of the U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 in South Africa, the Points Table acts as a compass through the youthful cricketing saga. Across diverse arenas, sixteen teams compete fiercely for a top spot, with the Points Table unfolding the story of their journey from group stages to knockout rounds as the tournament builds towards its climax at Benoni's Willowmoore Park.

U19 World Cup 2024 Points Table 2024

# Teams Played Won Lost Net rr Points 1 India under-19 1 1 0 +1.680 2 2 Ireland Under-19 2 1 1 +1.171 2 3 Bangladesh Under-19 2 1 1 -0.667 2 4 USA Under-19 1 0 1 -2.674 0

# Teams Played Won Lost Net rr Points 1 England Under-19 2 2 0 +2.241 4 2 West Indies Under-19 2 1 1 +0.501 2 3 South Africa Under-19 2 1 1 -0.064 2 4 Scotland Under-19 2 0 2 -2.454 0

# Teams Played Won Lost Net rr Points 1 Sri Lanka Under-19 2 2 0 +1.611 4 2 Australia Under-19 1 1 0 +2.970 2 3 Zimbabwe Under-19 1 0 1 -2.300 0 4 Namibia Under-19 2 0 2 -2.970 0

# Teams Played Won Lost Net rr Points 1 Pakistan Under-19 2 2 0 +1.966 4 2 New Zealand Under-19 2 2 0 +1.740 4 3 Nepal Under-19 2 0 2 -0.800 0 4 Afghanistan Under-19 2 0 2 -2.860 0

U19 World Cup Points Table Format 2024

There were 16 teams in total, divided into four groups: A, B, C, and D. The top three clubs from each group will move on to the Super Six phase. In the placement stage, the fourth-placed teams from Groups A and D will play against each other, and the fourth-placed teams from Groups B and C will also play against each other.

The top three teams from Groups A and D will comprise one group in the Super Six stage, while the top three teams from Groups B and C will form another group. Each team's earned points, victories, and NRR (Net Run Rate) will be carried to the Super Six stage.

Each team will play two Super Six matches against teams from the other group that finished differently in the group stage standings. For example, the A1 team will only face D2 and D3 in the Super Six. Similarly, A2 will only play against D1 and D3, and so on.

In the U19 Cricket World Cup 2024, the Points Table tells us how well teams like India under-19 and England under-19 are doing. Now, the top three teams from each group are moving to the Super Six stage. The big challenge is to play smart and get a spot in the final game. The Points Table is not just about numbers; it shows young players' dreams. The important question is: which team will win and make history in the U19 World Cup? The Super Six stage will be a fascinating battle at Benoni's Willowmoore Park.

