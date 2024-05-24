‘I’m Doing Great’: Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Shares Positive Health Update After Breaking Her Back

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, is no stranger to the spotlight, often making headlines with her vibrant presence in the stands and her updates on the Mahomes family. However, the recent buzz surrounding her has been focused on her recovery from a back injury.

Brittany has reassured everyone that there is no need to worry as she is recovering and doing well. Three months ago, she fractured her back, and she has recently provided an update on her recovery process.

Brittany has shared updates on her recovery journey

Brittany has shared that she has fully recovered from her injury. Speaking to E! News, Patrick's wife said, "I'm doing great." She added, "I'm finally fully recovered and back to doing the things that I've always been able to do. I'm staying on top of my health." Brittany has resumed her gym routine, signaling a return to her usual activities.

Patrick and Brittany have two children, Sterling and Bronze. She plays a pivotal role in their family dynamics, managing Patrick's demanding schedule while also caring for their two children. Her complete recovery from the injury holds significant importance for the family.

What caused her injury

The exact cause of Brittany's injury has not been disclosed by either Brittany or the Mahomes family. The update on her injury came after she shared advice to new moms via her Instagram story. On March 6, she posted, "Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously," adding, "From: A girl with a fractured back."

Brittany has not provided further details about how she dealt with the injury or what her recovery process entailed. Despite offering advice to new moms regarding potential pelvic floor complications, she chose not to reveal any connection between her back injury and the pelvic floor.

