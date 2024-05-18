Netizens often hail the popular celebrity couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain for always keeping it real between them. Now, the two have captured our attention with a mushy video that shows the two taking turns to pamper each other. While fans loved the cute video and showered compliments for them in the comment section, it is Bigg Boss 17's Arun Kumar Mahashettey's hilarious comment that stole the show.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's video

Yesterday, Vicky Jain uploaded a video that shows him applying make-up on his wife Ankita Lokhande. The latter who has fractured his right hand explains that her husband will be doing her make-up for the day as she can't move her hand. Vicky begins with applying the concealer and blends it to perfection. However, they pause here and the caption comes on screen about how Vicky ended up in that situation.

The caption comes on screen, "A few days before" and shows Ankita Lokhande preparing an at-home pedicure set up for her husband. Vicky sits on the sofa as Ankitaa gives him a relaxing foot massage. Well, the two surely know how to treat each other the best.

Watch Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's video here:

The Bigg Boss 17 contestant uploaded the video with the caption, "Things pasandeeda mard & aurat do for each other." At the end of the clip, Ankita is seen taking a review from Vicky about her message skills. The latter mentions that he will be back soon to take the free massage service.

Arun Kumar Mahashettey reacts

The couple's Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant, Arun dropped a hilarious comment. He wrote, "Hamara neta kaisa ho? Vicky bhai jaisa ho." The comment garnered more than 5000 likes from netizens and many dropped laughter emoji.

A few fans commented that if the couple showed such love in Bigg Boss 17, then one of them might have ended up as the winner of the show. Others commented on their love for each other. One also wrote, "Loved How he tapped the excess powder before. hahahahaha."

