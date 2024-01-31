Who Is Sabrina Ionescu? WNBA Star Set to Face Steph Curry for Historic 3-Point Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend

Sabrina Ionescu is one of the top WNBA players right and she plays for New York Liberty. On December 6, 1997, Ionescu was born in Walnut Creek, California, to Dan and Lilian Ionescu.

Around the time of the infamous Christmas Day revolution in 1989, Dan Ionescu left Romania. He was hopeful that his oldest son Andrei and wife Liliana Blaj could join him in a few months, but the family wasn't reunited in California until 1995.

Dan ran a limousine service business in 1995. Two years later, Sabrina and his twin brother Edward were born. The twins were raised in Northern California in a family that spoke Romanian. The family also had other relatives living nearby. When Sabrina Ionescu was three years old, she took up basketball and never looked back.

Her parents were very supportive of their daughter, particularly her father Dan. In 2018, Dan talked to Oregon Live about how Sabrina's desire to fit in with the boys helped her develop into a fantastic player.

What did Sabrina's mother and father have to say about her success?

Dan Ionescu stated, "Sabrina's first instinct was to be accepted by the boys. She was always motivated by her desire to be with the boys. We now know the rest, correct?”

A year before Sabrina's WNBA draft selection, Liliana Ionescu talked about how thrilled she was about her daughter's accomplishments in an interview with ESPN.

"I feel like I am in dreamland”, Liliana stated. She continued, "I would have never imagined that she would be a part of the professional team so early. She always wanted to compete at the highest level.”

Toast of the basketball after WNBA All-Star 3-point contest

After her blazing-hot performance in the WNBA All-Star 3-point contest, Sabrina Ionescu became the talk of the basketball world. To win the competition, Ionescu made 25 of her 27 shots to go for 37 points and destroy the opposition.

Sami Whitcomb, a guard for the Seattle Storm, finished second with 24 points after leading the elimination with 28 points. Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings, who scored 11 points, finished third.

Ionescu undoubtedly had the best night as he broke the record for the most 3-pointers made in an NBA and WNBA All-Star game. Notably, in the opening round of the 2021 shootout, superstar Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors scored 31 points.

Sabrina showcased his shooting prowess from her college days

Following five fantastic seasons with the Oregon Ducks, Sabrina Ionescu was selected first overall in the 2020 WNBA Draft. She averaged 18.0 points, 7.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 142 games. It is unlikely that Ionescu's shooting spree during the All-Star game shocked Ducks supporters.

During her four years in college, the Walnut Creek, California native averaged 42.2% from long range on nearly six attempts per game. Her opponents had to choose their poison when defending her because she was the most lethal shooter on the team.

Ionescu was not merely a long-distance marksman. She was the whole package because she was a superb playmaker and rebounder. On most nights, the best player for the Ducks was a walking triple-double threat.

The young superstar has won many individual awards in her short career. A few of those awards are the Nancy Lieberman Award (3x), the John R. Wooden (2x), the Wade Trophy (2x), and the PAC-12 Player of the Year (3x).

Sabrina Ionescu- Steph Curry healthy rivalry

After making history in the WNBA 3-Point Contest, point guard Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty called out Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors. She emerged triumphant and took the trophy with her as she left the tournament.

Sabrina wasted no time in making her shot to play against Curry in a three-point game after winning the match. The five-foot-11 guard asked the four-time NBA champion on Twitter if he was prepared for a shootout between three and four points.

Ionescu became the talk of the town right away, drawing the attention of Curry, the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers.

Who is Sabrina Ionescu’s husband, Hroniss Grasu? Looking at the WNBA superstar's relationship

Sabrina Ionescu has seen her popularity reach new levels in the last four years. Amidst this rise, the gifted point guard got engaged to Hroniss Grasu in January 2023.

One of the most well-known players in the NFL is Hroniss Grasu, who plays as a center for the Las Vegas Raiders. The 31-year-old football player has played for several different teams in the NFL since joining the league in 2015.

After being selected as the 71st pick in the 2015 NFL draft, Grasu started his football career with the Chicago Bears. After that, he was a player for the Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, and more before settling down with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Grasu played for the Oregon Ducks during his college career, where he demonstrated his abilities and was selected to the First Team All-American in 2013 and 2014. From 2012 to 2014, he was also a three-time member of the First Team All-Pac.

Interestingly, Grasu shares Romanian ancestry with Sabrina Ionescu because his parents immigrated to the United States in 1982. In addition, Nico, his brother, was a placekicker for the Washington State Cougars from 2008 to 2010.

What is Sabrina Ionescu’s net worth?

Sabrina Ionescu has been a star in the WNBA ever since she was selected first overall in the 2020 draft. An overview of her earnings and net worth can be found here.

It is estimated that Sabrina Ionescu has a net worth of approximately one million dollars by the end of 2023. The majority of this is derived from her New York Liberty contract.

Ionescu has endorsement agreements with a few different brands and businesses in addition to her WNBA contract. She has joint ventures with several companies, including Xbox, State Farm, Nike, Boardroom, and Body Armour.

Ionescu was on the radar of everyone because of her mentor before she became a star in the WNBA. She worked extensively as a trainer with the legendary LA Lakers player Kobe Bryant before his untimely death.

How much is Sabrina Ionescu's contract worth?

Even though WNBA players aren't paid as much as NBA players, Sabrina Ionescu has succeeded in her career. Most of her net worth is derived from the money she has earned since entering the league.

Following his selection by the New York Liberty, Ionescu inked a three-year, $213,000 rookie contract. During that contract, her average pay was slightly over $70,000.

Ionescu signed a significant extension with Liberty before the expiration of her rookie contract. The expected salary is set to go beyond $200,000.

Ionescu will soon be paid among the highest players in the league, even though her male counterparts may find the amount insignificant. Her WNBA salary of $200,000 places her just outside the top ten highest earners in the league.

Ionescu's career earnings will have reached nearly $630,000 by the time her current contract expires. This makes up over half of her net worth, which will only rise as she becomes more well-known in the league.

