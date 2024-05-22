Is Harrison Butker Set to Become First NFL Player on Roseanne Barr’s New TV Show? Exploring Viral Rumor

Viral rumor has it that the Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is all set to become the first player from the National Football League (NFL) to appear on Roseanne Barr's new television show.

However, this is 2024 and nothing can be trusted or believed without research. Exploring the truth behind the widely circulated news.

Will Harrison Butker Become First NFL Player On Roseanne Barr's New TV Show?

A page on Facebook with the name The Patriots Lovers with over 223k followers shared a post which claimed that the Kansas City Chiefs kicker, Harrison Butker would become the “first NFL player on Roseanne's new show.”

The post has been shared by 30k followers with 1.6k comments and 700+ shares as of this writing. However, before we believe the news to be real, let's know the fact that the page's description states they “specialize in SATIRE, Humor and Extra Crispy Tates.”

The page also shared a link under the post which would take you to a SpaceXMania article with the headline, “Breaking: Harrison Butker Will Be the First NFL Player on Roseanne's New Show.” Meanwhile, just like the Patriots page, the article is also satirical which noted that the news “are not meant to be taken seriously.”

It further stated that the “readers” are supposed to “exercise caution” as they “take no responsibility for any actions taken based on the content of these articles.” The page has uploaded several Butker-related hilarious posts with funny headlines which fans love to read.

This is not something new on the internet. There are a lot of parody and satire accounts on social media which often post such news or articles for fun and enjoyment.

Harrison Butker in the headlines following his controversial speech

Harrison Butker is trending on the internet these days following his controversial speech at Benedictine College.

His speech about belittling women, s*xist and homos*xuality didn't really entertain the world and it has been backfiring since then with several coming out to criticize the Kansas City Chiefs’’ kicker.

Carolina Panthers drafted the 28-year-old in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL draft and he is the three-time Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs.

