Is Kyle Allen related to Josh Allen? Exploring connection between Former Bills teammates

Kyle Allen after one year with Buffalo Bills has signed a new contract with Pittsburgh Steelers. He has not just left the team but Josh Allen as well, who many consider his brother. But is it the case?

Kyle Allen, 28, has been in the NFL since 2018 when he joined the Panthers as an undrafted rookie. He has played with Carolina, Washington, Houston, and Buffalo. The majority of his playing experience came in 2019 in Carolina, where he started with 12 games and did not perform well. But he has shown enough talent to remain on the NFL rosters as a backup since then.

But after he signed with the Bills in March 2023, many started to speculate Kyle Allen and Josh Allen as brothers. There are many similarities between the Allen’s including the shared surname. But are they brothers? Let’s see.

Is Kyle Allen related to Josh Allen?

Kyle and Josh Allen are not related. The two quarterbacks may have a last name, but they have no biological tie. Josh was born and raised in Firebaugh, California, while Kyle is from Scottsdale, Arizona. The two were born only two months apart. And don't believe the Bills' social media pages when they claim the two are "brothers." It's all for marketing.

While the Allens are not brothers, they have a particular affinity as close friends.

Kyle and Josh Allen have had a long-standing relationship. Jordan Palmer, the two quarterbacks' coach, has been working with them since before the 2018 NFL draft.

During the COVID-19 epidemic, Josh and Kyle quarantined alongside Palmer outside Sam Darnold's residence, another of Palmer's students. The quartet was working together in Southern California when the virus caused everything to shut down, leaving a small group of people around Darnold's mansion in Orange County.

But now, Kyle has left the Bills whereas Josh Allen is at Bills. Now, they may be rivals on the field but off the field, their friendship is one of the best. Now signing with the Steelers, Kyle will play alongside Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

