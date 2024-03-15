Luka Dončić Injury Status: Will the Maverick Star Play Against Oklahoma City Thunder Tonight?

Luka Doncic, a key player for the Mavericks, started grappling with soreness in his left hamstring on Wednesday when they clinched a 109-99 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

He was not able to travel with his team to Oklahoma and as a result, won't be contesting for his team in the matchup against the Thunder.

While the Mavericks will face the Thursday night Thunder match without Luka Doncic, he had an impressive game against the Warriors, having scored 21 points, and assisting his team nine times along with three rebounds in 30 minutes.

Despite not making it to the field in the fourth quarter, and departing to the locker room midway through the period, his team announced that he won't be taking part in the rest of the game.

Post-match, Mavericks' coach, Jason Kidd explained that Doncic flagged some tightness in the hamstring, so they decided to bench him. In the absence of Doncic, the team managed to wrap up the fourth quarter against the Warriors in high spirits with Kyrie Irving at the helm.

Irving remarkably maintained a good lead, at times as high as 18 points, and concluded with a total of 23 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds. Daniel Gafford also made a noteworthy contribution adding 10 points, seven blocks, and six rebounds.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Happy birthday Steph Curry: Listing his Top 5 NBA moments

Mavericks' Preparation for the Challenging Game Against Oklahoma City

When Jason Kidd spoke to the press, the decision about Doncic's travel to Oklahoma City hadn't been finalized yet. Ultimately, Doncic did not join the trip. Kidd referred to the decision-making as a "fluid process" and hoped to provide more information the next day.

He also pointed out that the decision happened in real time and would be communicated shortly.

The Mavericks, on a four-game winning streak, prepared for their upcoming game on Thursday, posed to face a challenging game against Oklahoma City Thunder, which rested a few days following their 121-111 defeat against Indiana Pacers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander emerged as the lead with 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, while Chet Holmgren contributed 15 points, 13 rebounds, and two blocks.

Oklahoma City Thunder, holding a remarkable 45-20 record, boasts their position as the second-ranked team in the Western Conference standings.

On the other hand, the Mavs, with a record of 38-28 in 66 games, secured the eighth position in the West, falling half a game behind the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns.

In his 58 seasons, Doncic has scored an average of 34.3 points, made 9.8 assists, and 9.0 rebounds.

His absence will inevitably affect the Mavs' performance, hence it is crucial for Irving to take center stage against Oklahoma City, requiring the rest of the team to step up their game, as well.

ALSO READ: Boston Injury Report: Will Jaylen Brown Play Against Phoenix Suns Tonight?