Jayson Tatum Contract Breakdown, Salary and Net Worth

Boston Celtics' small forward Jayson Tatum has showcased impressive performances throughout the 2023-24 NBA season. With an average of approximately 27 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5 assists per game, his impact on the court is remarkable.

In a recent matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, Tatum triumphed with a score of 26 points. Exhibiting his incredible agility and versatility, he continues to perform at top levels, even while nursing a right ankle impingement.

Tatum's invaluable contribution to the recent triumphs of the Celtics is evident from his all-round performance.

His consistent scoring streak, coupled with his substantial assists, make him an indispensable asset to the team. He influences both the offensive and defensive dynamics of the game.

What is Jayson Tatum's Current Contract?

The Boston Celtics secured Jayson Tatum a five-year contract worth $163,000,300. This agreement guarantees the full amount and provides Tatum with an annual average salary of $32,600,060.

The 2023-24 season will see Tatum's base salary at $32,600,060, which will also be accounted as the cap hit and dead cap value.

Jayson Tatum's Salary

2021-22 $28,103,500 2022-23 $30,351,790 2023-24 $32,600,060 2024-25 $34,848,340 2025-26 $37,096,620

As the 2023-24 season rolls around, Tatum stands to earn a base salary of $32,600,060, which also reflects the cap hit and dead cap value. His total career earnings until the 2023-24 season are projected at $192,584,245.

Although he's established himself as a top-tier player, his current contract's total and yearly values rank fairly low in the NBA, rendering him a significant asset for the Celtics.

Tatum's contract includes an option for him in the fifth year and indicates his eligibility for free agency in 2025 or 2026.

Jayson Tatum's Contract History

In the 2017 NBA Draft, the Celtics opted for a 25-year-old Tatum as their third overall pick. Previously, he had his basketball season at Duke University, training under Coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Tatum's standing in the NBA received recognition as an All-Star player in four sequential seasons, with a recent MVP award to his name. His stature only strengthened in 2022 and 2023 when he marked his place on the All-NBA First Team.

Playing a vital part, the 6-foot-8 basketball player pushed the Celtics into the 2022 NBA Finals. However, they lost to Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors in six games.

In 2020, Tatum sealed a five-year max contract extension with the Celtics, initially earning him $195 million. This contract was to commence from the 2021-22 season till at least 2024-25, inclusive of a player option for 2025-26.

However, by missing out on an All-NBA team spot in the 2020-21 season, Tatum lost a significant $33 million worth of incentives. His forthcoming deal consequently decreased to $163 million.

Despite these difficulties, Tatum has a chance for a financial comeback. When he becomes available in the 2024 offseason, he could sign the largest contract in NBA history in total value.

This contract could escalate to $338 million over five years if the Celtics decide to continue it, which is most likely how it will play out.

Jayson Tatum’s Rookie Contract

The Boston Celtics selected Tatum as the third overall pick in the NBA draft of 2017.

In July 2017, he signed a four-year rookie contract worth $30,073,320.

Jayson Tatum's Net Worth

In 2024, Jayson Tatum, the star forward for the Boston Celtics, boasts a net worth of $50 million. Recognized as a top player in the NBA, Tatum is a five-time NBA All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection.

Adding to his accolades, Tatum was also a recipient of an Olympic gold medal when he represented Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Digging deeper into Tatum's finances for 2024 reveals more details.

During the 2023-24 season, Tatum proves to be an asset to the Celtics, leading the team in both points and rebounds.

Coupled with key players like Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics proudly stand at the top of their game in the Eastern Conference. They're eying another NBA title under their belt.

Tatum's brand isn't just limited to his exceptional basketball skills. As he further establishes himself as one of the NBA's finest, his brand is experiencing a rapid surge.

Tatum is associated with big names such as NBA 2K, Subway, Gatorade, and Jordan. His contributions to these brands have seen an increased growth in his brand. His first signature shoe with the Jordan Brand hit the shelves just before the 2023 playoffs.

