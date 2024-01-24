Is NFL star Saquon Barkley related to NBA legend Charles Barkley? Here’s all you need to know

In the world of sports, the link between surnames can spark intrigue. Are NFL star Saquon Barkley and NBA legend Charles Barkley related? The revelation unfolds as we explore their divergent paths: they share a last name but not a family bond. Beyond the defeats and victories, what connects these iconic athletes? Join us in uncovering the truth behind the Barkley legacy.

Is Saquon Barkley Related to Charles Barkley?

No, Saquon Barkley is not linked to Charles Barkley. Despite the shared surname, there is no family tie between them. The name "Barkley" has English origins and isn't exclusive to a particular family.

Saquon Barkley, the exceptional football player born in New York, comes from a family with a strong athletic background, particularly in boxing and baseball. His father, Alibay, was a talented boxer, and his brother, Alibay Jr., excelled in baseball, even being drafted by the Los Angeles Angels. Saquon's uncle, Iran Barkley, made a name for himself in professional boxing.

On the contrary, Charles Barkley, the iconic NBA star, comes from a different lineage. Despite the shared last name, there is no known genealogical connection between Saquon and Charles Barkley. While Saquon's family has a history tied to boxing and baseball, Charles Barkley left his mark on the basketball court.

Advertisement

It's crucial to recognize that surnames can have diverse origins and meanings. In the case of "Barkley," its English roots mean "birch wood" or "birch clearing," originating from the Old English words "birc" (birch) and "leah" (wood, clearing). Recorded in historical documents like the Domesday Book of 1086 as "Berchelei," the surname evolved into "Barkley" by 1208. Variations such as Barclay, Berkeley, Berkley, and Barcley have emerged, particularly in England, Scotland, and Ireland.

While the Barkley name isn't exceptionally common in the United States, ranking 3,319th in popularity according to the 2020 census, there are still around 11,000 individuals with the surname Barkley in the country. Geographically, the concentration of Barkley surname holders is notable in states like Texas, California, and Florida.

Despite the shared last name and individual accomplishments, Saquon Barkley and Charles Barkley are unrelated.

Who is Saquon Barkley?

Saquon Barkley, currently playing as an NFL running back with the New York Giants, enjoyed an outstanding college football tenure at Penn State, where he established and surpassed various collegiate records.

Throughout three seasons, he accumulated an impressive 5,557 all-purpose yards, setting a notable record for the most rushing yards by a freshman or sophomore. Barkley entered the NFL as the second overall pick in the 2018 draft.

During his debut season, Barkley achieved a rushing season exceeding 1,300 yards, earning him Pro Bowl honors.

Who is Charles Barkley?

Charles Barkley, a former standout in the NBA, showcased his skills with the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, and Houston Rockets.

Barkley's illustrious career includes 11 All-Star appearances, securing the MVP award in 1993, and earning 11 All-NBA selections.

Additionally, 'Chuck' contributed to the success of the United States 1992 'Dream Team,' clinching the Olympic Gold in Barcelona. This legendary squad, featuring basketball icons like Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson, is regarded as one of the finest sports teams ever assembled.

In his current role, Charles is an analyst on Inside the NBA, collaborating with Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith.

Also Read: Who is George Halas and why is the NFC Championship Trophy named after him?