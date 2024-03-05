Is Russell Wilson to Broncos the Worst Trade in NFL History? Find Out Where USD 245 Million Disaster Ranks

Many analysts have declared the Denver Broncos' blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson in 2022 as one of the worst trades in NFL history, if not the worst. In their hope of finding a franchise quarterback, the Broncos have instead found themselves saddled with a massive amount of dead money.

The question now arises where this trade stands among some of the other disastrous trades.

#1: The Herschel Walker Trade of 1989

While the Denver Broncos' Russell Wilson trade is fresh in our minds as a potential contender for the worst trade ever, another deal holds legendary status for all the wrong reasons.

In a move dubbed simply "The Trade" for years to come, the Dallas Cowboys, fresh off a dismal 1-15 season, sent star running back Herschel Walker to the Minnesota Vikings. The return haul for Dallas was massive – five players, first and second-round picks in 1990, and additional conditional high picks in future drafts. The result: a whopping 18 players and draft picks changed hands. The Vikings, hoping Walker would propel them to a Super Bowl, were left disappointed. Meanwhile, Dallas used the influx of talent to completely rebuild their team.

#2: Brett Favre’s journey from a Falcons Castoff to Packers Legend

The Atlanta Falcons selected Favre with the 33rd overall pick in the 1991 draft. However, a clash with head coach Jerry Glanville led to Favre being shipped off to the Green Bay Packers.

Favre's career blossomed in Green Bay, where he spent 16 seasons, won three MVP awards, and most importantly, delivered the franchise's third Super Bowl title. The Falcons, on the other hand, continue their quest for their first-ever championship. Would they have fared differently had this trade never happened? We'll never know.

#3: The Russell Wilson Trade and The High Price of Disappointment

Brett Favre, despite leaving Atlanta early, went on to have a phenomenal career with the Green Bay Packers, ultimately leading them to a Super Bowl victory. While the Falcons lost a future Hall of Famer, they at least didn't incur a crippling financial burden of nearly $245 million.

The Denver Broncos' trade for Russell Wilson may seem like a logical move on the surface compared to some others on this list. However, Wilson's lackluster tenure, coupled with the dead money the Broncos are now stuck with, makes this trade a far worse outcome than Atlanta simply missing out on Favre's later success.

#4: Saints' Ricky Williams Gamble

The Denver Broncos' disastrous trade for Russell Wilson isn't the only example of a team overpaying for a player. The New Orleans Saints' infamous 1999 trade for Ricky Williams takes the fourth spot on this list of worst trades.

In an attempt to build their offense around Williams, the Saints sent all their remaining 1999 draft picks, a 2000 first-round pick, and a 2000 third-round pick to Washington. While Williams did become a productive back, rushing for over 3,100 yards in his first three seasons with the Saints, the lack of young talent from the sacrificed draft picks ultimately hurt the team.

#5: The Trade of Doom: Antonio to the Raiders

No list of the NFL's worst trades is complete without mentioning Antonio Brown. Teams keep believing they can unlock his full potential despite the off-field drama. Unfortunately, that's just not the case.

The Raiders surrendered a third-round and a fifth-round pick to the Steelers for Brown ahead of the 2019 season. He missed time due to a cryotherapy mishap, refused to follow new helmet regulations, exhibited chronic absenteeism from practices, and even got into a physical altercation with the general manager. As a result, the Raiders never even got to see him play in their uniform.

#6: The Bears-Trubisky Saga

The carousel of quarterback woes continues with the Chicago Bears' controversial selection of Mitch Trubisky in the 2017 draft. While the Saints overpaid for a running back, the Bears had the opportunity to seect a potential franchise-altering talent in Patrick Mahomes.

The Bears surrendered valuable draft capital to move up one spot and secure Trubisky. They gave up the 67th and 111th overall picks in 2017, along with a 2018 third-round pick, for a player who didn't live up to expectations. Mahomes is already a future Hall of Famer, while Trubisky's career fizzled out after just four seasons with the Bears.

