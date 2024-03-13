Is WWE planning to bring back Brock Lesnar? Find Out latest update about his Return

Trigger Warning: The article below mentions sexual assault and rape.

Brock Lesnar’s return to WWE might be sooner than the fans expected. According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, “There are movements to bring Brock Lesnar back to WWE.”

This update from Alvarez comes right after WWE reinstated Lesnar’s name on the roster’s list, which it had earlier removed. WWE has been making some movements to get Lesnar back in the company’s fold, and because of that, The Beast Incarnate might be back soon.

Lesnar’s name went missing from the WWE 2K24, and then even the WWE Supercard mobile game removed his name without any explanation. That showed how serious the allegations against Lesnar were, and how WWE wanted to distance itself from the former champion for a while.

The former WWE Champion has not been seen around since SummerSlam 2023 when he lost the match against Cody Rhodes.

Lesnar was expected to return to the Royal Rumble and also compete at Elimination Chamber 2024, but Janel Grant’s sexual trafficking lawsuit against former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon changed things for him.

How has the sexual trafficking lawsuit changed things for Brock Lesnar?

Janel Grant, one of the WWE employees who joined WWE in 2019, accused Vince McMahon and Head of Talent In-Charge John Laurinaitis of sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions in the WWE and even accused McMahon of trafficking her to other men in WWE to get his business deals done.

The name of Brock Lesnar isn’t mentioned in the report, but a reference has been given that hints only at him. According to Grant, Vince McMahon had asked her to prepare “personalized sexual content” for a big superstar, whom McMahon was willing to re-sign.

The suit didn’t name the wrestler, but it described him as a UFC fighter and WWE talent. People familiar with the matter immediately identified the wrestler as Brock Lesnar, one of WWE’s biggest names.

Vince McMahon shared Grant’s number with Lesnar

Grant in the lawsuit also alleged that McMahon also shared her phone number with Lesnar, and then the wrestler asked her to send a picture of her urinating. She also alleged that Lesnar also wanted to set up a playdate with her, but it was stalled for some reason.

After the lawsuit was filed, Vince McMahon, who had just taken over as Executive Chairman of the TKO Group, had to resign immediately, while Brock Lesnar was pulled from all WWE creative involvement.

Even though there are chances that Lesnar might be back, a lot still has to be cleared before finally bringing back Lesnar, as it could seriously damage the company’s image.

