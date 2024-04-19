WWE Voted As The Most Profitable Wrestling Promotion In The World, Followed By AEW

With seven decades of history, WWE has been the most profitable and successful company in professional wrestling for a lengthy period. Following the success story of WrestleMania 40, WWE has once again proven to be the biggest wrestling company in the world, according to Forbes. The magazine recently released the list of the most valued combat sports promotions in the world for the year.

UFC, owned by WWE's parent company Endeavor (formerly TKO), is positioned number one on the list with a valuation of $11.3 billion. The MMA promotion is followed by WWE, whose estimated valuation is $6.8 billion at the moment, making it the most profitable professional wrestling company in the world.

The third position on the list is acquired by Tony Khan's AEW with an estimated valuation of $2 billion. While WWE made a revenue of $1.33 billion last year, AEW's revenue was $250 million in the same period.

It's good news for the wrestling business

It's good news for the wrestling business, even though WWE is still the undisputed leader of the wrestling business by a huge margin. AEW's ascent to this list is a positive development for the industry.

All Elite Wrestling is yet to become mainstream like WWE, but the company has had significant growth in the past five years. Apart from signing some big names, the company hosted their biggest pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in the UK last year. In addition to it, AEW runs three weekly shows.

Likewise, WWE has built momentum since Triple H became the creative head, making things smoother and giving more freedom to wrestlers, both in the ring and on the microphone. The ratings have been on an upward trajectory, and a legion of fans are enjoying the new era led by Cody Rhodes.

Can AEW be a rival to WWE?

WCW was the only company that gave healthy competition to WWE in the 90s. Breaking their domination, the now-defunct company won the Monday Night Wars for 83 consecutive weeks in the late 90s.

AEW has been remarkable since its beginning in 2019, but there is a substantial difference in their ratings compared to WWE. Keeping this in mind, while AEW might not be a direct competition to the decades-old company, it's a great alternative for wrestling fans.

