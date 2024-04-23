Rhea Ripley forfeited the Women's World Championship last week at RAW by announcing an injury, marking an end to her year-long championship reign. The vacate title was on the line this week. A battle Royal match featuring numerous women on the roster determined the new Women's World Champion.

Becky Lynch, who challenged Rhea Ripley for the title at WrestleMania 40, walked out with the gold, making it her seventh Women's Championship triumph, equalizing the legendary Trish Stratus' record. There are already divergent views regarding the win, and a large portion of the fans on the internet think it is a wrong move to crown The Man.

Becky Lynch has nothing to prove

With a Hall of Fame-worthy WWE career of over a decade, the 37-year-old has attained everything as a WWE Superstar in the squared circle. She is already a five-time Women's World Champion (previously SmackDown Women's Champion) and a two-time RAW Women's Champion. Not to forget, she broke barriers by becoming the first woman to main event a WrestleMania.

Additionally, she is a Royal Rumble winner and Women's Tag Team Champion, featuring in some of the greatest female rivalries in WWE history. Her legacy is solidified without anything to prove. Another title reign, especially for the stale babyface character of Becky, seems like a blunder from the WWE creative.

Liv Morgan has the Momentum

Liv Morgan was the reason behind Rhea Ripley's arm injury. Morgan assaulted Mami backstage, resulting in the injury and relinquishment of the title. She is getting heat for injuring the former champion, but the momentum is in her favor with the 'Liv Morgan Revenge Tour'.

Backed by the significant crowd support and the heel heat of her character, giving the title to Becky Lynch instead of Liv Morgan was a big missed opportunity by WWE.

The New Era Has Many Talented Young Women

Post WrestleMania 40, Triple H's new era has an exceptional pool of women. Apart from Liv Morgan, who ended as the runner-up of the Battle Royal match, the likes of Piper Niven, Ivy Nille, Zoey Stark, Chelsea Green, and Maxxine Dupre were among the young participants. With copious talents on the roster, a new champion in the new era would have been a better choice.

Make no mistake, Becky is a phenomenal talent, but she has been at the top for a lengthy period. She can be utilized in non-title matches. The Man doesn't need to be in the title picture always. Due to her experience and skills, she can help build new stars, similar to how she elevated Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

