Megan Fox is celebrating her 38th birthday with a fresh start. Even though she still has 21.9 million followers, she wiped her Instagram account clean, deleting all posts and unfollowing everyone. This social media overhaul marks a new chapter for Fox who recently shared BTS looks at her hair transformations and makeup-free selfies. Even so, Fox celebrated Machine Gun Kelly's 34th birthday last month and opened up on the Call Her Daddy podcast about their relationship.

Megan Fox is off to a fresh start as she rings in another year

To celebrate her 38th birthday on Thursday, May 16, the actress appears to have deleted all photos from her Instagram account and unfollowed everyone she had previously followed. As of this writing, Fox does not have any posts on her account and she doesn't follow anyone. She still has 21.9 million followers and her profile picture.

Fox has shared behind-the-scenes photos of her brunette bob makeover, a makeup-free selfie, and sparkly makeup looks on Instagram in recent months. Following speculation at that time, Fox deactivated her Instagram account in February 2023, before returning days later to confirm there wasn't any cheating involved in her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.

Though Fox rearranged her social media presence this year, she still wished MGK a happy 34th birthday. PEOPLE reported at the time that she attended the party with Kelly, who is actually Colson Baker, which also included Tiffany Haddish, Evan Ross, Mod Sun, and Amber Rose. A photo of MGK and Fox was later posted on MGK's Instagram account.

How's stuff between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly?

Fox admitted in March that her relationship with Kelly was "not for public consumption" after host Alex Cooper brought up the pair's public engagement and relationship strife.

Currently, Megan Fox hasn't commented on her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. It doesn't matter how their relationship turns out, she'll always refer to him as her "twin soul" and there'll always be a connection between them. She said she couldn't specify the capacity of this connection, but it's permanent.

Adding that she wasn't willing to explain beyond that, she acknowledged that the accurate events mentioned might be confusing or interesting to people, leading them to wonder about their relationship. It was reported by PEOPLE that the couple "was up one day and down the next."

The Expend4bles star most recently spoke with PEOPLE at the Celsius Cosmic Desert party during Coachella in April. She explained how her hair which she described at the time as a "blue bob", came about.

"We added the extensions in to give it more Coachella energy," she said. It looks like I bleached it and destroyed it. I might as well run through all the colors before I go brown." As of May 1, Fox has started going brown again captioning an Instagram carousel of photos with "She's a brunette again."

