Jon Jones Analyzes Stipe Miocic; Accuses Him Of Playing Mind Games Ahead Of Fight Night

UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones recently tweeted regarding his future opponent. Stipe Miocic’s sparring footage has got Jones confused. The fighter feels Stone Cold is trying to trick him ahead of their much-anticipated bout.

Stipe Miocic is anticipated to become the heavyweight champion as he faces Jon Jones in his next fight. However, the recent clip of him hitting pads had Bones’ attention due to the supposed ‘weak’ performance.

Jon Jones believes Stipe Miocic to be playing mind games ahead of their fight

Jon Jones is scheduled to defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic. Stone Cold recently revealed his desire to fight for the championship on Rampage Jackson’s podcast.

Even president Dana White confirmed a fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic is in the works. With these recent reveals, fans are excited to witness the heavyweight clash between the promising contenders.

The duo’s recent interaction on social media has fans intrigued. Miocic recently released a video of him hitting pads. The fighter appears to look slow and patient in the video. Although Stone Cold’s intentions are currently unknown, Jones has his own theory.

“A big part of combat strategy is timing, and deception,” wrote Jones. As a veteran in the sport, Bones believes Miocic is trying to deceive him with the unusual sparring footage.

“If your opponent appears weak, prepare even harder,” said Bones. The heavyweight champion accuses Miocic of attempting to play mind games ahead of their much-anticipated fight.

Many fans anticipated Jon Jones to face interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. However, with the fight against Miocic coming to fruition, fans are excited to witness his title defense performance against Stone Cold.

UFC 285 was the last time fans witnessed Jon Jones in the octagon. As Bones dominated his opponent Ciryl Gane in the first round, the American showed that he still had it in him despite the long hiatus.

Daniel Cormier warns Jon Jones ahead of Stipe Miocic fight

Jon Jones is no stranger to Daniel Cormier’s antics. The duo had an intense rivalry ahead of their much-anticipated bouts. Although the feud had ended, DC has a warning for the current heavyweight champion ahead of the Stipe Miocic fight.

Since Stipe Miocic is scheduled to face Jon Jones for the heavyweight gold, fans are excited. By the looks of it, so is former foe Daniel Cormier.

On his YouTube channel, DC addressed Stone Cold as a tough contender who could possibly give Bones his first-ever loss.

“I will warn you this, don’t overlook Stipe Miocic,” said the UFC commentator. The former champion believes Stone Cold to have the skills to put out Jon Jones for the very first time in his career.

Since Miocic is in his early 40s, fans tend to underestimate his potential against the champion. However, Cormier warns the former rival and expresses Stone Cold’s abilities to transcend old age.

“Forty-two, thirty-five, thirty-one, thirty-eight, don’t matter,” said Daniel Cormier. Since Miocic has shown multiple promising performances in the octagon, the UFC commentator fails to overlook him ahead of his biggest fight.