‘It’ll Be Really Big’: Rampage Jackson Teases Jon Jones News That’ll ‘Shock’ MMA World

UFC legend Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson has made a bold claim about Jon Jones. ‘Rampage’ has claimed that the UFC has a piece of news in store regarding Jones. He has further suggested that the MMA community will be shaken up by it.

Jones is out of action since his UFC 285 win against Ciryl Gane. He was set to defend the heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295. However, a pectoral injury forced him to withdraw.

Rampage Jackson Teases Massive Jon Jones News

Jon Jones has claimed that he’ll fight Stipe Miocic next. There have been suggestions that ‘Bones’ should fight Tom Aspinall next. That, however, doesn’t look like the case. Aspinall will face Curtis Blaydes in a rematch at UFC 304. The interim heavyweight title will also be on the line for that fight.

Rampage Jackson, though, has revealed that a mega announcement involving Jones is set to come. He said in the latest episode of the JAXXON podcast (via Essentially Sports):

“With all due respect, I’ve got to tell you all something. Pretty soon, there is going to be some news about Jon Jones. It’ll be really big and it’s going to shock the whole MMA community. I’m just going to leave it at that.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Jones and Rampage are former opponents. The pair fought at UFC 135 where ‘Bones’ earned a fourth-round submission win. He became the first man to finish ‘Rampage’ inside the octagon.

Jackson’s latest announcement, though, will keep fans on the edge of their seats. Despite criticism, fans always want to see Jones fight inside the octagon.

Jon Jones Makes Tom Brady Comparison

Jon Jones is widely regarded as the greatest fighter of all time, while Tom Brady is hailed as the GOAT in the NFL. Recently, 'Bones' made a clever reference to Brady while interacting with a fan. The fan suggested that Jones should take on Tom Aspinall in a fight. In response, Jones penned:

“Hey Tom Brady, you still look healthy, give us two more Super Bowls and I’ll personally be more impressed by your career!”

Jones has beaten world-class competitors throughout his career. He has been a championship fighter since a very young age. Fans, however, are always keen to see him take on the toughest challenges. They believe Aspinall presents that threat at the moment. However, Jones could hang up the gloves after his fight against Stipe Miocic.

‘Bones’ is now 36 and has nothing left to prove in the game. A fight against Aspinall, though, would be an amazing spectacle for the fans.