Roman Reigns To Have Substantial Creative Input In WWE’s Bloodline Story For Next Few Months: Report

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns hasn’t been seen in WWE since losing the WWE Universal Championship to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. His 1,316 days reign finally came to an end after multiple legends like John Cena, and The Undertaker appeared to help Cody Rhodes against Reigns.

However, The Tribal Chief’s absence doesn’t mean that he will not be involved in the affairs of WWE. He is the face of the Bloodline faction along with being the face of the company. So, the fate of Bloodline will also be somewhat in control of Roman Reigns.

Yes, it’s true! As per the insider account, Wrestlevotes, Roman Reigns will have substantial creative input within the Bloodline storyline during his “indefinite” time away from the television. At present, the Bloodline’s arc is described as “evolving”.

Did Roman Reigns order an attack on Jimmy Uso?

The group has seen some cracks in the past with Jey Uso and Sami Zayn walking off after being ridiculed by Roman Reigns. And now Jimmy Uso has been at the receiving end. In the last week's SmackDown episode, Jimmy Uso was attacked by Solo Sikoa and new Bloodline member, Tama Tonga for losing the bout to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 40.

Tama Tonga later told Paul Heyman that his attack on Roman Reigns was instructed by The Tribal Chief himself. We don’t know whether that was the case or not, but for now Solo Sikoa seems to be heading the Bloodline in the absence of Roman Reigns. Tama Tonga is not a blood relative of Anoa’i, his father Haku is a former tag team partner of Sikoa’s father Rikishi.



Will Bloodline See New Members This Year?

The Bloodline is also expected to add more members to the group, later this year. Tama Tonga is the first addition to the group after 2022, when Sikoa joined the group in the final moments of the Clash of the Castle. Another Independent standout and Anoa’i family member Jacob Fatu has also signed recently with the WWE.

However, we do not know whether he will be added into the Bloodline directly on the main roster, or he will be first taken to NXT. Fatu might be included in the Bloodline in some pay-per-view event as Jimmy and Jey Uso might also launch a tirade against the Bloodline.

