Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of an alleged illicit relationship with an underage girl.

On Friday, November 24, reports revealed that the NBA is probing allegations of an illicit relationship between Josh Giddey, a guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and an underage girl.

Giddey refused to make any comment on this matter. The Athletic quoted NBA spokesperson Mike Bass as saying earlier in the week that social media was where the claims first surfaced.

At an Oklahoma City practice, reporters approached Giddey about the issue, to which he responded, "I understand the question, obviously, but no, there's no further comment right now."

The 21-year-old Australian, who was the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, declined to comment again when asked the same question.

Mark Daigneault, the Thunder coach, also abstained from discussing the issue, merely stating, "Personal matter, and I have no comment on it."

Winning 11 of their initial 15 games, the Thunder are currently boasting a notable record, with Giddey contributing on average 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

Their next match is against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

A new incriminating video emerges: Cook and Giddey

We have one more video featuring Livv Cook, a young woman whose recorded content could potentially incriminate an OKC basketball player from Australia.

In this video, Cook alludes to Giddey's first name without using his full moniker. The supposed underage girl states, "Hey guys, I had a relationship with Josh, but we don't need to delve into that."

Despite public opinion declaring the video as conclusive evidence against Giddey, it remains insufficient proof to substantiate these allegations with absolute certainty.

Until we hear directly from the player, we cannot determine any guilt definitively.

In any event, the fallout from this situation has indelibly marked the lives of Giddey and Cook.

