Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been hitting the headlines for its premier ever since the Bigg Boss 17 concluded. The show is all set to be telecast on the time slot of Dance Deewane 4 on Colors TV.

The adrenaline-boosting show was facing consent issues from the prospective candidates, but now when the final contestants list has been prepared, the participants have started working on themselves to boost their capability with much ado. The real competition will be seen in their performances to determine who will come out on top!

Here are the contestants who have revealed about their preparation

Abhishek Kumar

Abhishek Kumar, the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 17, hesitated before joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Although host Rohit Shetty, impressed by Abhishek's performance in a stunt-based task on Bigg Boss 17, was the first to offer him a spot on the show, Kumar initially put the offer on hold. He cited his claustrophobia as the reason, explaining that he needed time to consider the offer. In Salman Khan's show, he had previously mentioned his preference for stairs over lifts due to his claustrophobia.

However, after careful consideration, Abhishek confirmed his participation. He acknowledged the encouragement he received from Udaariyan’s producer Ravi Dubey, the Colors team, the Endemol team, and actor Karan Wahi in making this decision.

Speaking about his preparations, the Udaariyaan actor admitted that he hadn't undergone any specific training as his confirmation came late. He initially started swimming but couldn't continue due to his hectic schedule. He expressed his intention to approach each task as it comes.

Sumona Chakravarti

After receiving praise for her comedic timing on The Kapil Sharma Show, Sumona Chakravarti is now preparing to showcase her adventurous side in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Sumona took to Instagram to share videos of her intense workout sessions, demonstrating her commitment to fitness and strength training. She also offered a glimpse into her daily routine with a video captioned, "All in a day… Felt good… Hence sharing!!! 6:30-7:30 AM - strength training. 9-10 AM - Iyengar Yoga. 5-6:30 PM - Kathak. Time for some dark chocolate now."

Her fans are admiring her dedication to the show. In an interview, Sumona revealed that when the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 approached her, she initially thought it was a prank. However, as the reality set in, she realized she had been offered an incredible opportunity. Now, under the guidance of action king Rohit Shetty, she is ready to push her limits and showcase her daredevil side to the world.

Gashmeer Mahajani

Gashmeer Mahajani, best known for his role in Imlie, is ready to showcase his daredevil side to fans after the show's wrap-up. He was the first confirmed contestant for Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Gashmeer has already begun preparing for the upcoming season of the stunt-based reality show. He has committed to a rigorous morning workout routine, starting at 4:30 am, understanding the importance of consistency despite his hectic schedule.

In addition to physical preparation, he is also mentally preparing himself for being away from his child during his time on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The Imlie actor admitted to experiencing homesickness when separated from his family for extended periods.

Karan Veer Mehra

Karan Veer Mehra, known for his role in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, is another confirmed contestant for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. He revealed his preparations for the show during a media interaction.

The actor sought blessings at Gurudwara before embarking on this new journey. He shared that he has started learning to swim and is diligently following a strict diet and abstaining from alcohol to stay fit.

Karan Veer also confessed his fear of animal-based stunts, acknowledging the unpredictable nature of animals. While he wishes to avoid such stunts, he also recognizes the opportunity to confront his fears and overcome challenges.

Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde, the winner of Bigg Boss 11, is ready to make her mark on Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. She is looking forward to a unique experience, free of controversy, and aims to showcase her authentic self on the show.

Shilpa stated, "I am very excited for the show. I watched the season with Divyanka Tripathi as a contestant. She stunned everyone with her performance, and although she didn't win, the season is remembered for her."

Speaking about her preparations, the Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress shared that she is focusing on a healthy diet and getting enough sleep, anticipating potential limitations in those areas during the show. She believes mental strength is crucial for KKK 14 and is actively working on strengthening her mental fortitude. Her physical preparations currently involve bubble exercises and swimming to improve breath control.

Furthermore, Shilpa confessed that she is more intimidated by her fellow contestants than the stunts themselves. She sees Krishna Shroff as her biggest competitor due to her exceptional fitness level.

After looking at all the safety measures this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be shot in Romania.

