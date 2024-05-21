'It Was A 24/7 Immersion Process': Sebastian Stan Opens Up On Preparing For Donald Trump's Role In The Apprentice

Sebastian Stan and Jerremy Strong starrer The Apprentice premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. The audience praised the movie, and Stan talked about the preparation that went into making the character come to life on screen. The actor described the prep as a 24/7 Immersion Process, where he stated that he would listen to Trump’s speech at every place he could, including while in the bathroom.

Ahead of the press conference by the cast and crew of The Apprentice, Ali Abbasi’s movie received an eight-minute standing ovation from the audience, and the filmmaker claimed that the viewers were ready for more political films.

Sebastian Stan on donning Donald Trump’s character in The Apprentice

While answering the question of preparation at the Cannes press conference, the Marvel star revealed that he put his headphones on and heard Turmp 24/7 to understand his personality beyond the media image.

Stan said, "Whatever I was doing if I was in the bathroom, I was listening to him." Speaking of the former President of the US, Sebastian said, "He is a human being like everybody else, so I guess we all have certain codes and certain principles; it just depends on what they are. I guess it's relative to everybody."

The Apprentice premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, as Trump will again run for president’s seat. According to the reports, the 45th Democratic leader is in the lead as compared to the current President, Joe Biden. The movie is considered one of the hottest projects of the year among buyers.

Would Donald Trump want to watch The Apprentice? Ali Abbasi replies

The Apprentice director claims that he would want to screen The Apprentice for Donald Trump. According to Ali Abbasi, the politician would not dislike the movie.

Abbasi said, “Everybody talks about him suing a lot of people — they don’t talk about his success rate though, you know? I don’t necessarily think that this is a movie he would dislike.”

Continuing on the same lines, the filmmaker shared, “I don’t necessarily think he would like it. I think he would be surprised, you know? And like I’ve said before, I would offer to go and meet him wherever he wants and talk about the context of the movie, have a screening, and have a chat afterwards, if that’s interesting to anyone at the Trump campaign.”

Sebastian Stan, Ali Abbasi, and Maria Bakalova walked the Cannes red carpet, while Jerremy Strong did not appear at the Film Festival. The trio dazzled at the event, where Stan donned a grey and yellow suit while Abbasi appeared looking casual in a white shirt and pants. Maria Bakalova pairs a pink shirt with crocheted pants and a jacket.





