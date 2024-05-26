Khabib Nurmagomedov Offers Prediction for Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier Ahead of UFC 302

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev all geared up and sharpened his tools to return inside UFC octagon to defend his UFC lightweight crown for the third time in his champion reign against none other Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 pay-per-view.

Islam Makhachev is currently operating on a whole other level. He twice defended his championship against one of the greatest UFC featherweight champions, Alexander Volkanovski. The first fight was tough for Dagestani Bull, but the second one was a surprise for both Islam and Volk as it was on short notice at UFC 294. Islam answered all the doubters when he knocked out The Great in round one with a beautiful head kick.

Islam Makhachev plans to continue his dominating run even after UFC 302. Former UFC lightweight champion and Makhachev's sparring partner, Khabib Nurmagomedov, is helping his best friend prepare for his championship match against Dustin Poirier.

Khabib has successfully defended his championship against Dustin Poirier in the past, and now he wishes the same for his friend, who is currently the UFC lightweight king, Islam Makhachev.

Recently, Khabib posted a video on his YouTube Channel in which he predicted the result of the fight between Islam and Dustin.

Eagle expressed that people underestimate Poirier. He is a scary individual with a lot of strength and power, and they are not taking him lightly. Khabib said he had fought Diamond for almost 10 minutes and three rounds and knew where he was good and where he was weak. They have made a proper fight plan for fighting Dustin.

Khabib further said, “We have great respect for Dustin, but on June 1st, he is our opponent. We have a clearly developed plan for the fight, and I believe Islam will follow it. I really hope that Islam will finish him off in the second or third round.”

Islam Makhachev UFC Record

- UFC 302 Makhachev vs. Poirier (June. 01, 2024)

- Result: TBH

- Method: TBH

- Round: TBH

- Time: TBH

- UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 (Oct. 21, 2023)

- Result: Win against Alexander Volkanovski

- Method: KO/TKO via Kick

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:06

- UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski (Feb. 11, 2023)

- Result: Win against Alexander Volkanovski

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

- UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev (Oct. 22, 2022)

- Result: Win against Charles Oliveira

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Arm Triangle

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:16

- UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green (Feb. 26, 2022)

- Result: Win against Bobby Green

- Method: KO/TKO via Punches

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:23

- UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira (Oct. 30, 2021)

- Result: Win against Dan Hooker

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Kimura

- Round: 1

- Time: 2:25

- UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moises (Jul. 17, 2021)

- Result: Win against Thiago Moises

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Rear Naked Choke

- Round: 4

- Time: 2:38

- UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya (Mar. 06, 2021)

- Result: Win against Drew Dober

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Arm Triangle

- Round: 3

- Time: 1:37

- UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier (Sep. 07, 2019)

- Result: Win against Davi Ramos

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

- UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Oleinik (Apr. 20, 2019)

- Result: Win against Arman Tsarukyan

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

- UFC Fight Night: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2 (Jul. 28, 2018)

- Result: Win against Kajan Johnson

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Armbar

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:43

- UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou (Jan. 20, 2018)

- Result: Win against Gleison Tibau

- Method: KO/TKO via Punch

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:57

- UFC 208: Holm vs. De Randamie (Feb. 11, 2017)

- Result: Win against Nik Lentz

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

- UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Johnson (Sep. 17, 2016)

- Result: Win against Chris Wade

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

- UFC 192: Cormier vs Gustafsson (Oct. 03, 2015)

- Result: Loss against Adriano Martins

- Method: KO/TKO via Punch

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:46

- UFC 187: Johnson vs Cormier (May. 23, 2015)

- Result: Win against Leo Kuntz

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Rear Naked Choke

- Round: 2

- Time: 2:38

