’KSI and Logan’s Prime Is Going to be...’: LeBron James Shares Thoughts on Prime’s Sponsorship Deal With Lakers

As a premier franchise in sports worldwide, the Los Angeles Lakers represent only the highest quality, proven by their recent partnership with PRIME Hydration, the up-and-coming sports drink brand.

Launched by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI in 2022, PRIME Hydration swiftly established itself in the market, offering products like energy and sports drinks, and hydration sticks. As of January 2024, it reigned as the top-selling sports and hydration drink at Walmart.

On Tuesday, the Lakers proudly named PRIME Hydration as their official sports drink, further enhancing their high-quality image.

In response to this development, LeBron James commended the brand, stating,”I've been drinking prime since my first year with the Heat in 2010, was telling my teammates Ksi and Logan's prime is going to be the next thingjust wait and see".

The Lakers brand has earned global reach and respect, having been associated with immense star power, from past legends like Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, and Shaquille O’Neal, to current icons like LeBron James.

Hence, the Lakers' partnership with PRIME Hydration is a significant endorsement of the fast-growing brand that Paul and KSI are creating.

ALSO READ: KSI And Logan Paul's Energy Drink ANNOUNCED As Los Angeles Lakers' Official Sporting Drink; Details Inside

Advertisement

LeBron James and SpringHill Company's Documentary Projects for History Channel

The production company founded by Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, and his business associate, Maverick Carter, known as The SpringHill Company, further broadens its alliance with The History Channel by initiating three novel documentary works.

The inaugural project, tentatively titled, "Triumph: Jesse Owens and the Berlin Olympics," narrates the riveting events of the Berlin 1936 Olympics. Here, Jesse Owens, a black field and track athlete, defies Adolf Hitler's intent to exhibit white dominion, by winning an unparalleled four gold medals.

Another project revolves around Jim Thorpe, the first Native American Olympic Gold winner, while the nature of the third documentary remains undisclosed as of now.

James expressed The SpringHill Company's aspirations for these ventures during an interview with Variety's Selome Hailu. He believes that these endeavors illuminate and share these narratives with the younger generation.

Some people argue that James' off-court endeavors, community services, and such projects; outweigh his basketball successes. As James continues to demonstrate that he is not just an athlete, these projects substantiate that belief.

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Is Bruce Brown Jr. the Father of Lana Rhoades’ Child?