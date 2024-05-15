The 2024 Cannes Film Festival has officially kickstarted and celebrities from across the globe arrived at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès. Among them, many Indian celebrities are gearing up to walk the prestigious red carpet, many will mark their debut at the 77th edition. Talking about the first-time appearances, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Deepti Sadhwani made her debut on the red carpet on Day 1.

Deepti Sadhwani makes Cannes Red Carpet debut

Deepti Sadhwani walked the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on the opening day in an orange gown with a long trail. Uploading a series of images of her look from the event, she expressed her excitement and wrote, “Dreams do come true , and so did mine .. As a child always dreamed about it and finally at the opening ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival at the French Riviera.”

Check out Deepti Sadhwani’s post from the Cannes Film Festival here:

In another post, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor wrote that she is honored to walk the red carpet at the opening ceremony. She mentioned that she wore the record-breaking longest trail with her gown.

On the first day of the event, many A-listers like Greta Gerwig, Meryl Streep, Heidi Klum, and Jane Fonda, to name a few, walked the red carpet. The event will draw curtains on May 25.

About Deepti Sadhwani

Talking about her stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Deepti essayed the role of a host during the Gokuldham Premiere League 3. She has also hosted a Marathi reality show, Hasya Samrat. The model-turned-actress has also been featured in many music videos and movies.

Meanwhile, talking about red carpet appearances of television actors, over the years, we have seen Kashmera Shah, Helly Shah, and Hina Khan, among others turn heads at the Cannes Film Festival. Last year, Shark Tank India 3’s Aman Gupta also made his debut with his wife by his side.

