Opulent entrances of WWE Superstars define WrestleMania. WWE not only allocates a big budget for entrances of top stars, but wrestlers also make considerable efforts to make them extraordinary. The memorable entrances of Shawn Michaels, Triple H, John Cena, The Undertaker, and many more made WrestleMania the Grandest Stage of Them All.

John Cena's WrestleMania 23 entrance was one of the best ones in his career. He entered the Ford Field stadium in Detroit, Michigan, driving a Ford Mustang. He drove the car at a high speed from the streets of Detroit and shattered it through a gigantic glass panel before coming out of the car. The driving shots and camera angles made it look like a scene from the Fast and Furious movie, where John Cena starred more than a decade later.

Bruce Prichard's opinion on John Cena's WrestleMania 23 entrance

Recently, talking to the Something to Wrestle podcast, WWE backstage personality Bruce Prichard talked about the incredible WrestleMania 23 entrance of John Cena.

He said that WWE wanted a helmet-wearing stunt double for John Cena, who could switch positions during the high-risk entrance.

However, the sixteen-time WWE Champion was against the idea. He was willing to do the driving and take some cool car shots, while also going through the glass panel by himself.

Prichard added that he was skeptical about John Cena's decision because he would not only do the dangerous stunt but also perform in a WWE Championship match afterward.

Even though Cena was driving the Ford car at a rapid speed, he was a great driver. There was a different level of respect for the Leader of Cenation after the incredible high-risk entrance and how he made it work.

John Cena faced Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 23

Following that astounding entrance, John Cena faced Shawn Michaels in the main event of WrestleMania 23. Cena, who was the WWE Champion at that time, retained the gold against The Heart Break Kid in the longest match of the night, lasting over 28 minutes.

The champion secured the victory after successfully applying the STF submission move, to which Michaels tapped out.

