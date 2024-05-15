'An Icon And Muse': Rumer Willis Showers Praises On Demi Moore In Mother's Day Tribute

Rumer Wills, the eldest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Wills, shared a heartfelt Instagram story dedicated to her mother. Though the story came a little late, a day after Mother's Day, it still beautifully translated Willis’ gratitude and love towards her mother. Rumer Wills also celebrated her second Mother’s Day as a mother herself with her daughter Louetta, as she shared her pregnancy photos in an Insta reel.

Rumer Wills thanked her mother, Demi Moore

Willis' sweet confession on her Instagram was accompanied by an adorable Demi Moore. In the shot, Demi can be seen all cuddled up with her granddaughter, Louetta. Willi’s daughter was wrapped in a green towel Moore adored in a striped T-shirt as she looked above to capture this candid moment. Rumer Willis praised her mother for her incredible sense of humor. Willis referred to her mom as “goofy magical mama” as she expressed her thankfulness for being her daughter.

Rumer Willis wrote, “Man I love you mama @demimoore I know I'm a day late but you're worth the wait. You are [an] icon and muse. A quirky, funny, goofy, magical mama. You are so generous and the best YaYa. We are so lucky to have you.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

ALSO READ: MET Gala 2024: Demi Moore Takes Over The Green Carpet Wearing 3D Gown From Harris Reed

Advertisement

Rumer Wills celebrated her second Mother’s Day with her daughter

The heartfelt story was followed after Rumer Willis already celebrated her second Mother’s Day with her daughter, Louetta, whom she shares with her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas. Wills shared an Instagram reel that depicted her multiple pregnancy photos. At certain points, she was also seen with Damie Moore and Bruce Willis as she flaunted her then-baby bump and shared the cute pics of her toddler. Willis penned an emotional caption sharing her feelings as a mother.

“Oh, my girl. Being your mama is the greatest hurt in the whole entire world. You are my everything. Becoming a mother has been the portal I always knew it was and yet so much more than I ever imagined. Growing you in my belly and watching you grow this last year has been the privilege of my life, my tiny tender, strong, hilarious, fiery, wild child you and the sweetest most loving being I have ever known,” Willis expressed.

The actress further shared how thankful she is to have her daughter, as she illustrated Louetta's charisma. Amid all the joy, Rumer acknowledged the hard times but admitted how her daughter’s face makes everything easy for her.

“It is such a gift to be loved by you and I know I’m not the only one who feels it. Everyone who meets you is completely taken with you and can’t believe how magical you are. I know there can be moments that are challenging but somehow with you, they are never too hard. I’m never too tired to hold you or kiss you or comfort you. You will always be my baby. And what a joy it’s been already to see you grow. Every day with you is so fun and wonderful,” she added.

Rumer Wills surely awed everyone with her candid and emotional notes, as she celebrated this Mother’s Day both as mama and daughter. Her story especially serves as a reminder that you are never too old or late to admit your love and gratitude for your parents.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2024: Who All Are Going To Feature On American Pavilion Programming; Demi Moore And More